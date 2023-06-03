Musk’s worst buy? Twitter is now only worth $15 billion

Last year, the world was shocked when Elon Musk, one of the richest men on the planet, announced his intention to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Although the cost itself was quite high and the tycoon tried to give up on the purchase weeks later, the company’s investors announced a lawsuit that ended up forcing him to keep his word.

Many wondered what motivated the founder of Tesla and SpaceX to acquire a social networking platform that had been losing users and money for years, but Musk was clear in commenting that his idea was not to become a millionaire with the social network but rather to create a platform much most useful for all internet users.

The acquisition was completed in October 2022 and in a few months the company has reportedly lost much of its value. According to a report by Fidelity, one of the investment firms that helped finance the deal, Twitter is now worth only a third of what Musk paid for it. That is, about 15,000 million dollars.

What went wrong for Musk buying Twitter?

But, knowing Musk’s success in business, the first question that comes to mind is what has gone wrong in this case? For starters, Musk faced strong opposition both inside and outside of Twitter. Several key executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, were fired the same day Musk took control. Other employees and executives resigned or were fired in the following months, causing a brain drain and a loss of confidence in the tycoon’s leadership, which is not well liked by much of society.

In addition, Musk clashed with Twitter’s moderation policies, which he considered too restrictive and biased. The billionaire declared himself a “free speech absolutist” and said he would reverse the permanent bans on suspended users, including former President Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform after the storming of the Capitol in January 2021. This decision generated a great controversy and criticism from those who accused Musk of fomenting hate, harassment and misinformation on the platform.

Even though Elon Musk also took action to change Twitter’s core business model, which relied heavily on ad revenue. The businessman launched the Twitter Blue subscription service globally, adding premium features to users willing to pay a monthly fee.

waiting for success

However, Twitter Blue is still not as successful as expected, failing to make up for lost revenue from advertisers who have walked away from Twitter for fear of associating their brands with controversial content driven primarily by Musk himself. According to some data, less than 1% of Twitter’s monthly active users subscribe to Twitter Blue.

The mogul has been clear that he also wants to provide income to those who create content on Twitter, which is why he launched subscriptions, a service that allows creators to set a fee for subscribers to access exclusive posts. This is undoubtedly a movement in the right direction, since the growing economy of creators promises a great future, even in Latin America companies such as BrandLovrs have emerged, which recently raised 2 million dollars in seed capital to scale its model that seeks to boost the economy. from the creators

While there’s no denying that Musk has made some good decisions, especially on the platform’s economic model, Musk’s purchase of Twitter appears to have been both a financial and strategic failure so far. Far from revitalizing the platform and turning it into a more open and diverse space, Musk has caused an internal and external crisis that has damaged his reputation and that of Twitter.

But all is not lost for Musk and the fanatical users of Twitter, because in a few days Linda Yaccarino will take her role as the company’s new CEO, which could bring a new air to the company since, in a way, most of the Twitter detractors are against Musk’s leadership and not precisely against the platform as such.

By Sergio Ramos in SocialGeek.

