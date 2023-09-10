Ismail Nakhuda notes that sometime in the mid-1980s there was a tombstone with an Arabic inscription, a neglected grave located in a far corner of the Islamic part of the cemetery in Preston, England. That day, Mohammed, Ismail’s late father, was working with other volunteers to clear the area overrun with brambles. The Arabic phrase on the tombstone reads: “Oh, departed, whose memory will remain forever,” while the English inscription below the headstone, written in Arabic, says: “Here we return the remains of the mortal remains of Ahmed bin Ibrahim from Marrakesh, Morocco, who died on January 24, 1906, at the age of He is approximately 60 years old.

“When my father saw the stone tomb he really started thinking about why it was there, and wondering who this man was,” says Nakhuda, a local journalist who was born in Preston. “We were always drawn to the grave and wanted to know who was buried.” Ben Ibrahim was buried on the sidelines of the courtyard, a section that was designated for the poor and not subject to Christian burial ceremonies, unlike the sections designated for Anglicans and Catholics. Muslim volunteers that day quickly noticed that Ahmed’s tomb was not directed towards Mecca.

The tombstone and Ibn Ibrahim himself remained a mystery, especially among the local Muslims, who today number about 15,000 out of the city’s 140,000 inhabitants, but Ibn Ibrahim’s life remained confined to Nakhuda’s house, where Muhammad, who had come to England from India, contemplated with Ismail the life and journey This is “the only Arab man,” says Nakhuda.

A few years ago, a professional writer and amateur historian, Nakhuda decided to investigate the matter. What he found revealed the next chapter in the story of Islam in Victorian Britain, a story with unexpected relevance to the present – ​​through sport. It turned out that Benbrahim was a professional acrobat.

Today the Liverpool metropolitan area, with Preston, near its northernmost tip, stands as a pillar of diversity, a city globally recognized as one of the friendliest and most eclectic urban areas in the world; It is also a city that is home to one of its most famous current residents, a professional athlete, Mohamed “Mo” Salah, the star midfielder for both Liverpool Football Club in the English Premier League, and the national squad of his home country, Egypt.

When Nakhuda began his research he could not find local records for Benbrahim, but online, a British newspaper archive lit up his screen; He found reviews, articles and advertisements between the years 1895 and 1915, about a group of acrobats traveling from Morocco, the Ahmed Ibrahim Troupe. Nakhuda’s findings were posted on Twitter, and were used by the Blankshire-based newspaper Asian Image in a story on the history of early Islamic graves in the area.

Julie Knifton, a clerk at Preston Cemetery, from Nakhuda received more information about Ben Abraham’s burial, and confirmed that he was buried in the outer part of the cemetery, under number 305 to be precise. More importantly, Nakhuda says, Jolie explained that all the grave plots were dug from east to west. This may explain why Ahmad’s feet were facing west, he says, rather than toward Mecca.

Records also showed that grave plots had been purchased by Charles Hutchinson, a blacksmith from Preston, and his wife, Mary Ann Hutchinson; They were later buried in the plots allocated to them, not in the Anglican section but near Ben Ibrahim. The address of the Hutchinson family’s North Road home, No. 72, was also the address of Benbrahim’s death certificate. How could a trader like Hutchinson share a house with a foreign and Muslim acrobat, Nakhuda wondered? Was Hutchinson among Preston’s handful of English Muslims?

Nakhuda’s research led him to Abdullah Quilliam, the leader of what at the turn of the twentieth century was known as Liverpool’s rapidly growing multinational Muslim community. It was an era in which Liverpool became one of the most densely populated and rapidly industrializing cities in Britain.

“To really understand Ahmed bin Ibrahim you have to understand the Quilliam community,” says Nakhuda. He explains, many people in Liverpool today believe that star footballer Mo Salah, as a Muslim celebrity, is unique, “but there is a background and an influence.” A well-known Islamist in Liverpool goes back a very long time, before Mohamed Salah.” Ron Jeffs, a specialist in British Islamic history and the author of Islam in Victorian Britain, has noted that before and after he became the leader of Britain’s early Muslim community, Quilliam was establishing “one of the most successful legal practices in northwest England.” (The Life and Times of Abdullah Quilliam – Cube Publications ,2009).

After a trip to Tangier, Morocco, in 1887, Quilliam became a Muslim and changed his original name, William Henry, to Abdullah, which means “servant of God.” In the same year, he founded the Liverpool Mosque and the Islamic Institute, which are today under rehabilitation by the Abdullah Society. Quilliam. Throughout its life, Liverpool was expanding to become the beating heart of transatlantic shipping in Britain, and one of the busiest ports in the entire British Commonwealth.

These docks attracted immigrants from all over the world, and Liverpool became the leading city of immigration in England.

The Muslim community in Liverpool consists of newcomers and visitors from all over the world, including countries in the Arabian Peninsula, North Africa, South Asia and elsewhere – enough, as the London Sunday Telegraph described it, that with local converts to Islam in 1896, Liverpool became a “centre”. Islam “in the entire British Isles.”

The new converts to Islam gathered as a community to pray on Fridays, to celebrate holidays and special occasions, to participate in evening lectures and debates, to join picnics, and the like. They also attended each other’s weddings and funerals. When Quilliam was unable to attend Al-Bahlawani’s funeral, he wrote about him and his funeral ceremonies in his newspaper, Al-Hilal; He described Ben Ibrahim as a “sincere Muslim” who used to go to the Liverpool Mosque to pray. He also indicated that he left behind a “wife who converted to Islam” – a reference that Nakhuda has not yet been able to attach to another name or source. Quilliam also described Ben Ibrahim’s “active life” after “traveling in Europe for many years with a company of brilliant Arab acrobats and stuntmen” – the Ahmed Ibrahim Troupe.

Although not a competitive sport in the organized sense like football, acrobatic performances in Ben Brahim’s time were specialized circus acts that nevertheless competed for audiences to gain prestige. These performances included not only acrobats, but also often musicians, dancers, magicians, wrestlers, and other miracle workers.

A large number of acrobats came from Morocco. There are reasons for this, says Ayachi Al-Haboush, a professor at Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdullah University in Morocco. He suggests that these acrobats did more than just entertain and delight audiences: they helped change Britain’s wider relationship with the world.

“We used to think that the British were fans of the cultural other, and they were,” says Al Haboush. “But the experience of Moroccan acrobatic troupes tells another story – a story of meeting and exchange between East and West.” Moroccan acrobats in particular were then described as “Bedouin Arabs” or “Moroccan Arabs” in British newspapers, such as The Times, The Times and The Bristol Mercury, and they were famous for their human pyramids and use of rifle sights, swords and daggers on stage. As Al-Habush describes, “The performances were physical, in which myths intersected with mechanical devices, which fit perfectly with the meaning of Eastern curiosity and the ability of the Victorian era to transform it into a cultural industry based on ethnic spectacle.” While this cultural industry played a role in perpetuating many colonial racial stereotypes, it also “created a whole new set of different cross-cultural encounters that challenged British cultural discourse based on hierarchical racial binaries.”

The same professor continues that the first known Moroccan acrobat was Sidi Ahmed, or Musa, a religious leader who lived in the Anti-Atlas Mountains in southern Morocco in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. His followers performed a mixture of sports and art in preparation for war and action. Al-Habush points out that their human pyramids were originally used to detect Portuguese warships coming from the horizons of the Atlantic Ocean.

Al-Habouch continues: “From the beginning, these human pyramids were used to resist the upcoming invasion by foreign powers lurking on the Moroccan coasts.” Historically, he says, the sport of acrobatics was anti-colonial. Later, “the sport became a way to earn a living in a world increasingly dominated by colonial powers. Moroccan acrobats – known to the general public as ‘Oulad Sidi Ahmed or Moussa’ – presented their performances to audiences in Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Britain, as performances imbued with racial vision in colonial times.

As performances of ethnic and racial otherness, as Al Haboush describes them, they were received with great excitement. The Illustrative London News reported that the “impossible feats of Moroccan acrobats” were “greeted at night with cries of astonished delight.” Al-Habouch says that many Moroccan acrobats eventually found European and British communities to settle in as residents and immigrants, as they continued to challenge stereotypes and embarked on a long process aimed at redefining colonial attitudes through integration into host societies. This was the early influence of Muslims in Liverpool, which continues to this day.

“Ahmed stands as an example of how a man in a Muslim minority can live in England,” says Nakhuda, who stresses that Liverpool is “a unique place in Britain, a city with warm people.” “It is a city that really welcomes everyone, and football is the icing on the cake,” he said, adding that his son is a “die-hard” Liverpool and Mohamed Salah fan. “But I don’t want to say that there were no difficulties.”

“Regarding Mohamed Salah and his connections with people he knows all over the world, it literally indicates that there is an Islamic legacy there,” Nakhuda says. Beloved and adored by fans around the world, the 28-year-old ‘Egyptian King’ has left his mark on Liverpool since joining the team in 2017. A study conducted by Stanford University in 2019 showed how Salah, as a famous footballer, helped make the connection. Between Muslim and non-Muslim communities, not only in Liverpool, but also in Britain as a whole. The study called this “the Mohamed Salah effect.”

The researchers analyzed nearly 15 million tweets from UK football fans – 8,600 from Liverpool – and found that non-Muslim exposure to Salah elicited more inclusive responses from Muslims and even other British minorities; It also contributed to a decrease in hate crimes and acts of bigotry in and around Liverpool by 19 percent, and a decrease in anti-Muslim tweets among Liverpool fans by 53 percent.

The study noted that the influence is not limited to Salah: even other celebrities “who possess qualities such as role models have long been thought to shape social attitudes.”

Salah’s role, which he played on a much larger stage than Ben Brahim’s, also extends to the civil society of which he has been part of for four years; He has become an accomplished philanthropist, working with partners such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Vodafone Foundation, and is its ambassador for Instant Network Schools, which connects refugee youth with digital education opportunities. “Mohamed Salah shares our passion for the importance of education as a pivotal building block for personal and community development,” says Andrew Dunnett, Vodafone Group Director for Sustainable Development Goals, Trade and Entrepreneurship.

But long before Mo Salah’s influence, there was Ben Ibrahim and the Ahmed Ibrahim Band laying the foundation for such an influence. “It is difficult to determine Ahmed’s influence on Preston or its residents,” says Nakhuda. “For us second- and third-generation immigrants living in the UK, Ahmed’s story helps us connect to our culture in the past and to others who came before us, and others who came before them, who have stories we don’t know.”

Mohamed Ali, a Preston native, social worker and interfaith activist, sees figures like Benbrahim and Salah as agents of a stronger civil society. “People just need more time to get to know each other,” he says. “While we still recognize the importance of later immigration to South Asian Muslim communities, individuals like Ahmed remind us of our deeper history in the UK.”

He says he sees this among Preston journalists, shop and restaurant owners, and others who play vital leadership roles in maintaining a healthy, diverse community. “It is not just famous Muslims, but ordinary Muslims like me or my father or my daughter – or even Ahmed bin Ibrahim – who help embody the country’s multiculturalism.”

It is as if the influences of Benbrahim and Salah are just the tip of the iceberg of Liverpool’s human pyramid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

