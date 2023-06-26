Muslim man was lynched in India

REFERENCE | (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A Muslim was lynched last Saturday and another was wounded in the Indian state of Maharashtra by a group of people who accused them of smuggling beef, a police source told EFE today.

The event took place last Saturday night in the district of Nasikwhen “between 10 and 15 people followed the men in a car as they drove to Bombaybecause they suspected that they were dealing in beef,” the source explained.

As soon as the men stopped, the pursuing group took the opportunity to attack them, “killing one of them on the spot,” he added.

The authorities have managed to identify several perpetrators of this lynching and an investigation has been launched to clarify what happened.

The slaughter of cows, the sacred animal of Hinduism, is prohibited in most of India, including the state of Maharashtra.

The authorities approved last March a proposal so that the police can enter, stop and search any vehicle that is suspected of exporting cows, bulls, or steers with the aim of avoiding their slaughter.

India registered an increase in lynchings in 2018, which led the Supreme Court to condemn this type of incident and ask Parliament to create a specific law to combat this practice.

In some cases, the lynchings were caused by rumors of child kidnappers on WhatsApp and other social networks, which have multiplied in the country.

Added to the lynchings provoked by rumors are those carried out by groups of far-right Hindu “cow protectors”, many of them linked to the party. BJP of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, which have caused the death of several people, mostly Muslims, in attacks for allegedly transporting this sacred animal or its meat. EFE (I)