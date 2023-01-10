Until December 30th Benito Mussolini he was an honorary citizen of Pederobba. From that evening no more, because the city council, unanimously, proceeded to revoke it. It existed since 1924 and had been conferred upon him, in Pederobba as in various other Italian municipalities. The revocation proposal it came from the majority group “Impegno per Pederobba”.

It happened by chance that Pederobba, Silver Medal for civil valor for the Resistance and that he had seen one of his partisans – Secondo Tonnellato, then 29 years old – hanged by the Nazis in September 1944 from the stone arch of Piazzetta Sant’Antonio, and other Pedrobbesi taken and tortured at Villa Morassuti in Montebelluna.

It was to discover that Benito Mussolini was still an honorary citizen of Pederobba Federico Dal Bello, 18-year-old studentwho attends the fifth year of human sciences high school in Montebelluna, together with Professor Carmen Sartor. “I was doing research on the history of our Pederobba school in the archives from 1907 onwards», explains Federico Dal Bello. «When we found resolutions relating to the school, we studied them and so that one came up resolution of 1924 which he attributed to Mussolini the honorary citizenship of Pederobba. I bothered to check if it had subsequently been revoked. I have not found any act of revocation and this meant that the honorary citizenship was still in force. At that point I informed the mayor Marco Turato to take the measures it deems appropriate.

Thus was born one motion of the majority group “Commitment to Pederobba”a civic group born from the Lega-Fi alliance, was brought to the city council and the revocation was unanimously voted on the proposal of the mayor, who during the session also publicly thanked the student who was present in the room.

It is therefore a merit of a student not yet 19 years old if a Municipality with a silver medal for civil valor for the Resistance no longer has the burden of an honorary citizenship of that type. Thanks to him and to Carmen Sartor, work done as a volunteer.

«I had already volunteered for Covid but I was not yet of age», says the young man, «then as a volunteer I have reconstructed the lists of city councils since their establishmentlater I decided together with Professor Sartor to reconstruct the history of Pederobba’s school and in the course of these researches the resolution that attributed Pederobba’s honorary citizenship to Mussolini in June 1924 came out».

«Fascism marked the end of democracy in Pederobba, city ​​Silver medal for civil valor for the Resistance, which chose the values ​​of freedom, democracy, universal rights and duties», recalled the mayor.