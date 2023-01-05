It is impossible for a once impoverished and weak eastern country to develop and rejuvenate, to become prosperous and strong, and for an ancient nation that was once caught in unprecedented disasters to achieve great rejuvenation. In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping called on all comrades in the party to “be brave to fight and be good at fighting.” Dare to fight and be good at fighting is an inevitable requirement for us to strengthen our historical confidence, strengthen our historical initiative, and write a more splendid chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The Communist Party of China was born at a time when the country was suffering from internal and external troubles and the nation was in peril. It was imprinted with the imprint of struggle from birth, and it strived for survival, development, and victory in struggle along the way. The closer we get to national rejuvenation, the less it will be smooth sailing, and the more we must be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds and even turbulent waves. On the new journey, we must dare to fight, be good at fighting, carry forward the spirit of struggle, improve our fighting skills, do our best to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and move forward bravely towards the set goal.

The spirit of struggle is the powerful spiritual force of the Chinese Communists

The mountains and rivers are the evidence, and the years are the name. From Shikumen to Tiananmen, from a small red boat to a huge ship, the Communist Party of China has blended the fighting character of Marxism with the fighting spirit of the Chinese nation, tempering a powerful spiritual force that dares to fight and is good at fighting, and has inspired generations of Chinese The Communists are indomitable, overcome difficulties, and unite and lead the Chinese people in a heroic struggle for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Along the way, no matter what kind of difficulties and obstacles the party and the people encounter, they can overcome difficulties, face up to difficulties, dare to fight and win.

The spirit of struggle is the theoretical character of Marxism and the political quality of a Marxist party. Marxism is a powerful ideological weapon that guides us in our great struggle, a history of the development of Marxism, and a history of unremitting struggles of Marxists. Marx pointed out: “If the struggle is only carried out when the opportunities are absolutely favorable, then it would be too easy to create world history.” The “Communist Manifesto” uses the word “struggle” dozens of times, full of the spirit of struggle. Marxism believes that contradictions exist everywhere, and society advances in the movement of contradictions; where there are contradictions, there will be struggles, and the process of resolving contradictions is actually a process of struggle. Dare to fight, be good at fighting, reflect the standpoint, viewpoint and method of Marxism, and embody the practical requirements of Marxist materialist dialectics. Only when a Marxist political party has a deep understanding and accurate grasp of the law of movement of social contradictions, dares to fight, and is good at fighting, can it firmly grasp the historical initiative in the struggle, continuously develop itself, strengthen itself, promote career development and social progress, and complete its own historical mission. This is the inherent requirement for a Marxist party to adhere to the guidance of Marxism, and it is also the political quality that a Marxist party should have.

Dare to fight and be good at fighting is the distinctive character of the Chinese Communists. Our party was born out of internal and external troubles, grew up through hardships, and grew stronger in overcoming difficulties. It has tempered its strength and quality of not being afraid of powerful enemies, not afraid of risks, daring to fight, and brave to win. This is the most distinctive trait and characteristic of our party. No matter how powerful the enemy is, how difficult the road is, or how severe the challenge is, the party always dares to fight, is good at fighting, advances in struggle, fights in advance, and maintains such a revolutionary and desperate spirit. Looking back at history, no political party in the world has encountered so many difficulties and obstacles, experienced so many tests of life and death, and paid so many tragic sacrifices like the Communist Party of China. “For the sake of sacrifice, I dare to teach the sun and the moon to change the sky.” From 1921 to 1949, our party led the people to fight against local tyrants, divide their fields, drive out Japanese invaders, fight stubborn enemies, fight for democracy, and seek liberation. There are more than 3.7 million martyrs, and they rely on the arduous and arduous struggle that is not afraid of sacrifice. “There are only heroes who drive tigers and leopards, and no heroes are afraid of bears.” Not long after the founding of New China, when the country was poor and weak, facing threats and provocations from the most powerful country in the world, the Party Central Committee and Mao Zedong With the strategic foresight of “fighting with one punch, avoiding a hundred punches”, and with the determination and courage of “doing nothing to destroy the country and rebuilding”, Comrade made the historic decision to resist the United States, aid Korea, defend the country, and defend the security of New China. , It also relies on the struggle of not being afraid of powerful enemies and being brave to face difficulties. “In the world of life, the long road is full of dangers.” At the historical juncture when world socialism suffered serious setbacks, our party unswervingly promoted reform and opening up, led the people to effectively respond to the situation, calm storms, fight floods, prevent SARS, resist earthquakes, We have overcome the seemingly insurmountable difficulties one after another, created a miracle of development that has attracted worldwide attention, and held high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the world. struggle.

The great achievements of the new era are achieved by the party uniting and leading the people through tenacious struggle. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that a great struggle with many new historical characteristics must be carried out, that more arduous and arduous efforts must be prepared, and that we must attach great importance to and effectively prevent and resolve various major risks. . It is precisely because of such ideological preparation that our party unites and leads the people of all ethnic groups in the country to calmly deal with a series of risks and challenges that are rare in the world and in history with great historical initiative, great political courage, and strong sense of responsibility. Concentrate, carry forward the spirit of struggle, safeguard national dignity and core interests in the struggle, withstood risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, and nature, and firmly grasped the initiative of my country’s development and security. The national cause has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes. In the past ten years in the new era, we have launched a tough battle for reform, resolutely eliminated the shortcomings of various systems and mechanisms, and resolved contradictions in economic and social development with a series of new measures; we have insisted on comprehensively and strictly governing the party, launched an unprecedented anti-corruption struggle, and eliminated corruption within the party, the state, and the military. Serious hidden dangers; calmly deal with the Sino-US economic and trade frictions unilaterally provoked by the United States, and resolutely safeguard national dignity and core interests; take a series of major measures to reverse the chaos in Hong Kong and achieve a major turning point from chaos to governance… A new era A series of breakthroughs have been achieved through struggle, and a series of landmark achievements have been achieved through struggle. Our party has made great efforts to solve the outstanding contradictions and problems that affect the long-term governance of the party, the long-term stability of the country, and the happiness and well-being of the people. It has successfully promoted and expanded Chinese-style modernization, created a new form of human civilization, and realized the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. Without a decade of great struggle in the new era, there would be no decade of great changes in the new era, and there would be no new victories of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Dare to wage a great struggle with many new historical features

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Our party creates history by relying on struggle, and more importantly, it must rely on struggle to win the future.” Climb to a higher goal from the starting point. The more the career develops and the closer the goal is, the more strenuous it is, and the more it is necessary to carry forward the tenacious fighting spirit and make more arduous efforts. In the face of major risks and powerful opponents, it is unrealistic to always want to live a peaceful life and not want to fight. It is useless to suffer from “schizophrenia” and “phobia”. Only with the fearless spirit of meeting a narrow road and the courage to win the great struggle with many new historical characteristics can we gain advantages, win the initiative, win the future, and constantly strive for new victories in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Clearly understand the historical characteristics of the great struggle. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The whole party must clearly understand the long-term nature, complexity, and arduousness of the great struggle on the way forward.” The various struggles we face are not short-term but long-term, at least along with the whole process of realizing the goal of the second century’s struggle. On the way forward, we will inevitably face more major challenges, major risks, major resistance, and major contradictions. There are a large number of reform problems, development issues, and contradictions that need to be resolved. At present, the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century are intertwined and mutually agitated. From an international perspective, the century-old changes are accelerating, the century-old epidemic has far-reaching impacts, the global economic recovery is weak, global problems are emerging one after another, unilateralism, protectionism, and hegemonism pose serious threats to world peace and development, and hostile forces are suppressing and besieging our country. Blocking, deliberately blocking the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. From a domestic perspective, the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development is still prominent. There are still many bottlenecks in promoting high-quality development. There are still many problems in the field of people’s livelihood. The construction of a clean and honest government and the fight against corruption face many persistent and recurring problems. The domestic and international situation interacts with each other, new contradictions and old problems influence each other, traditional security and non-traditional security issues overlap each other, tangible struggles and invisible contests take turns, and foreseeable risks and unforeseen challenges follow one after another. It must also be recognized that Chinese-style modernization is the most ambitious and unique practical innovation in human history, and it is a long-term and arduous great social revolution. Under such circumstances, we must forge ahead toward the grand goal of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and promote a brand-new modernization that has never been seen in human history. It is like rolling a stone up a mountain and sailing against the current. The new journey cannot be a smooth journey, but a arduous journey that combines progress and twists and turns. We must fully understand the long-term, complex, and arduous nature of the great struggle, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, enhance the sense of urgency, and be fully prepared to deal with various risks and tests from both thought and action.

Accurately grasp the direction, stand and principles of the great struggle. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “Communists talk about party spirit and principles, and they must talk about struggle.” Struggle is the realization of the development of things and practical innovation, and it is a necessary way to solve outstanding contradictions and problems. Historical development has never been smooth, but full of twists and turns and hardships. “The tree wants to be quiet but the wind does not stop.” All kinds of hostile forces will never allow us to achieve national rejuvenation smoothly. To win new victories, we must rely on the heroic struggle of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people. On the new journey, we must dare to fight and be good at fighting. We do not fight for the sake of fighting, nor do we fight for our own self-interest, let alone being brave and aggressive, but to realize the people’s yearning for a better life and the realization of the Chinese nation. The great renaissance knows the heavy burden, works hard, and overcomes difficulties. The struggle of the Communists has a direction, a position, and a principle. The general direction is to adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party of my country and the unshakable socialist system of our country. All kinds of risks and challenges that endanger the leadership of the Communist Party of my country and our country’s socialist system, all kinds of risks and challenges that endanger our country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, all kinds of risks and challenges that endanger our country’s core interests and major principles, and all kinds of risks and challenges that endanger the fundamental interests of our people All kinds of risks and challenges of interests, all kinds of risks and challenges that endanger our country’s realization of the second centenary goal and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, as long as they come, we must fight resolutely and win the struggle. We must firmly grasp the correct direction of struggle with a firm stand, and “not afraid of the clouds to cover our eyes” and “still calm when flying through chaotic clouds” in the face of various major struggle tests.

Scientifically grasp the requirements of the times in the great struggle. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “The struggle of our communists has always been based on contradictions and risks.” When embarking on a new journey, daring to fight and being good at fighting must focus on the challenges faced by comprehensively building a modern socialist country. Contradictions and problems unfold. Promote high-quality development, achieve high-level self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology, crack down on the hard bones of key reform areas, prevent and defuse economic and financial risks, adhere to the guiding position of Marxism in the ideological field, promote common prosperity, manage the ecological environment, respond to major natural disasters, protect National security, dealing with external containment and suppression, and comprehensively and strictly governing the party… must dare to fight and be good at fighting. The development and changes of the times and practices have brought a series of new problems and new challenges to our country’s modernization drive. The complexity of the problems we face and the difficulty of solving them have increased significantly. We must carry forward the spirit of historical initiative, take the initiative to attack in the face of opportunities, do not hesitate or wait and see; face difficulties in the face of difficulties, do not shirk or evade; actively respond to risks, and do not flinch or dodge. Enhance problem awareness, adhere to problem orientation, dare to face up to problems, be good at discovering problems, focus on new problems encountered in practice, deep-rooted problems in reform, development and stability, problems of urgent difficulties and worries of the people, major problems in international changes, and party building. For the outstanding problems we are facing, we will proactively recognize changes and respond to changes, take the initiative to prevent and resolve risks, and promote greater progress in the cause of the party and the country in solving contradictory problems.

Relying on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China issued a great call for united struggle to comprehensively build a socialist modern country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Rainbow and wind and rain coexist, opportunities and challenges coexist, and the new journey is an expedition full of glory and dreams. We must strengthen the awareness of struggle, muster the courage to fight, grasp the law of struggle, improve the ability of struggle, pay attention to the art of struggle, fear no powerful enemy, no fear of risk, dare to take responsibility, dare to confront toughness, and abandon any pursuit of enjoyment, passive slack, and avoidance of contradictions. Think and act, resolutely overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development.

Grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and consolidate the ideological foundation of daring to fight and being good at fighting. Only when we are theoretically sober can we be firm politically, and only when we fight can we have confidence and strength. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era guides the entire Party and the people to create historic achievements in the new era that have attracted worldwide attention in the past ten years through great struggles, and will continue to guide the entire Party and the people to create new historical achievements through great struggles. This important thought answers the fundamental question of what banner to hold and what path to take in the new era. It has a clear-cut stand on what to uphold and what to oppose, to get to the bottom of the matter, to dare to face up to contradictions, to be problem-oriented, to combine theory with practice, and to combine strategy with tactics. The unity of penetration, world outlook and methodology not only points out the correct direction of the struggle, stimulates the spiritual power of the struggle, but also provides the fundamental principles and scientific methods for the struggle. We must learn and understand the core essence, spiritual essence, rich connotation, and practical requirements of this important thought, grasp its world outlook and methodology, adhere to and use the standpoints, viewpoints and methods that run through it, clarify the correct direction of struggle, and forge ahead fearlessly. Character, continuously improve strategic thinking, historical thinking, dialectical thinking, systematic thinking, innovative thinking, rule of law thinking, and bottom-line thinking abilities, and effectively solve problems and promote work with superb fighting skills.

Draw rich nourishment from the party’s spiritual pedigree to inspire the spiritual power that dares to fight and is good at fighting. History is the best textbook. “The road of history is not all smooth. Sometimes it reaches a difficult and dangerous situation. This can only be overcome by a vigorous spirit.” For more than 100 years, generations of Chinese Communists have defied difficulties and obstacles, Facing risks and challenges, daring to fight and win, showing a great historical initiative, building a spiritual pedigree of the Chinese Communists with the great spirit of party building as the source, and forming the party’s glorious tradition and fine style. This is a precious spiritual wealth and a powerful spiritual driving force that inspires us to forge ahead. From the Long March spirit and Yan’an spirit in the revolutionary period, to the “two bombs and one satellite” spirit and the Hongqi Canal spirit in the construction years, to the special zone spirit and flood fighting spirit in the reform era, to the poverty alleviation spirit and anti-epidemic spirit in the new era Spirit, etc. These spirits are rich in connotation, and they all reflect the distinctive character of the Chinese Communists who dare to fight and dare to win. It should also be noted that among some party members and cadres, the problems of unwillingness to fight, not daring to fight, and not being able to fight still exist to varying degrees. If you are panicked when you encounter conflicts, and you will be swayed when you encounter struggles, and if you don’t take responsibility and do nothing, you will not only fail to accomplish anything, but you will be doomed to bad things and delay major events. We must draw nourishment from the party’s spiritual pedigree, continue the spiritual blood of the communists, never lose the revolutionary and desperate spirit at any time, and never lose the character of not being afraid of powerful enemies, not afraid of risks, daring to fight, and brave to win. We must constantly strengthen our ambition, backbone, and confidence, not believe in evil, not afraid of ghosts, never be overwhelmed, never be overwhelmed, always maintain a full and full of fighting spirit, persevere and forge ahead, and do a good job in all aspects of the party and the country with a high-spirited attitude.

Have the courage to withstand rigorous experience, and develop the ability to dare to fight and be good at fighting. The ability to fight is not innate. Only in fighting can one learn to fight and grow and improve in fighting. We must have the courage to withstand political experience. Make more efforts to sharpen your original aspirations, strengthen your beliefs, and temper your party spirit, continuously improve your political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and understand the “big country” in your heart, and embody the spirit of implementing the Party Central Committee in planning major strategies, In the practice of formulating major policies, deploying major tasks, and promoting major tasks, with the mental state of “always rest assured” and responsibility, share worries for the party, fulfill responsibilities for the country, and contribute to the people, and have the courage to bear hardships, difficulties, and burdens , risk. We must have the courage to undergo practical training. “A knife is sharpened on a stone, but a person is practiced on things.” Only by experiencing more complex situations and difficult situations can we grow our skills in doing things and become mature through experience. Party members and cadres must weather the storms, learn from the world, and strengthen their muscles and bones in complex and severe struggles. They must focus on enhancing their ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, prevent and defuse risks, and focus on enhancing their ability to prevent risks, meet challenges, and resist suppression. Struggle, the hard spine, iron shoulders, and real skills that are good at fighting, you can see it in normal times, stand up at critical moments, and stand up in times of crisis, and charge forward and make contributions in the struggle against various difficulties and risks.

Use tactics and methods flexibly to improve the art and wisdom of daring to fight and being good at fighting. Fighting is an art, there must be the right strategy and method. We must grasp the law of struggle, insist on the unity of enhancing the sense of urgency and maintaining strategic determination, insist on the unity of strategic judgment and tactical decision, and insist on the unity of the process of struggle and the actual effect of struggle. It is necessary to see the essence through the phenomenon, grasp the overall situation and the general trend, grasp the main contradiction and the main aspect of the contradiction, distinguish the priorities, and scientifically arrange troops. Adhere to rationality, profit and restraint, never compromise an inch on issues of principle, be flexible on issues of strategy, rationally choose methods of struggle, grasp the intensity of struggle, and adjust struggle strategies in a timely manner according to the needs of the situation. Improve the ability to see the deer with the sound of the grass shaking the leaves, the tiger coming with the pine wind, and the autumn of the world with the change of a leaf, scientifically predict the development trend of the situation and the risks and challenges hidden in it, so as to plan ahead, catch the small ones early, and the next one Take the first move and take the initiative to prevent all kinds of “black swan” and “grey rhinoceros” incidents, and fight the strategic initiative to turn danger into peace and turn crisis into opportunity. Grasp the relationship between struggle and unity, unite all forces that can be united, mobilize all positive factors, strive for unity in the struggle, seek cooperation in the struggle, and strive for a win-win situation in the struggle.

The journey is long and windy, dare to fight and move forward forever. Looking forward to the future, the times and trends are on our side, and we are full of confidence to forge ahead on the great journey; looking forward, we still need to cross mountains and rivers and overcome obstacles, and we will never turn back to promote the great rejuvenation. Stepping up the bumps into a road, the more difficult and dangerous, the more forward. After a century of history, the stronger and more powerful Communist Party of China will unite and lead more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, dare to fight, be good at fighting, open roads in every mountain, build bridges when encountering waters, forge ahead with determination, move forward with courage, and overcome all obstacles on the way forward. Foreseeable and unforeseen risks and challenges, win new historic victories, and write new wonderful chapters.