[The Epoch Times, March 14, 2023]The Epoch Times sorts out the must-read articles for readers every day:

1.Former Beijing Military Region Commander Dies of Disease Former President of People’s Publishing House Dies

Recently, many more “celebrities” who were on the platform of the CCP passed away. On the 12th, Li Laizhu, a general of the Communist Party of China and former commander of the Beijing Military Region, died of illness; on the same day, Xue Dezhen, a member of the Communist Party of China, former president and editor-in-chief of the People’s Publishing House, passed away after treatment failed.

2.The Chinese version of “Red Gambler” Shen Dong reveals the true face of the CCP elite

“Their husband and wife once climbed to the pinnacle of power and wealth hand in hand, until one of them was ‘disappeared’ in Beijing…” Shen Dong, a former member of the CPPCC Beijing Political Consultative Conference, wrote a memoir about his wife’s disappearance, which will be published in English for the first time in 2021. Shen Dong held a press conference for the Chinese version of “Red Gambler” in Taipei on the 12th. The new book gave readers a glimpse of the true face of the CCP’s elite.

3.Wang Youqun: The U.S. Attacks the CCP Again

March 11 marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a “global pandemic”.

4.The addition of 10 points to the high school entrance examination for the second and third children in Zezhou County, Shanxi sparked controversy

China‘s fertility rate continues to decline, and many local governments have introduced policies such as childbirth subsidies in order to “promote birth”. Recently, in Zezhou County, Jincheng City, Shanxi Province, in order to reverse the plight of declining birth rate, children’s high school entrance examination results are used as a “birth tool”. Some netizens believe that this is discrimination against the only child.

5.Sixty percent of China‘s listed real estate companies have a total loss of more than 170 billion

China‘s real estate industry will encounter extreme cold in 2022, and a large number of real estate companies will explode. According to the 2022 performance forecast released by listed real estate companies, pre-loss accounts for nearly 60% of the total, with the highest pre-loss exceeding 20 billion yuan, and the total loss will exceed 170 billion yuan.

6.Pharmacy assistant: Master Li’s articles let me return to my belief in God

A Pharmacy Techinician named Marie Cirigliano is a sensitive individual. She remembered that she felt inexplicably relaxed and happy the day she read the article “Why Human Beings Exist” by Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, for the first time.

7.Elementary school students startlingly discover that allergy first aid medicine becomes highly poisonous in space

A group of elementary school students in Canada recently discovered that life-saving epinephrine injections (EpiPens) can turn into highly toxic substances if taken into space. And this astonishing discovery was not even known to NASA, and this group of children became science heroes that even adults admire.

8.Worried about the CCP’s arbitrary detention in the United States, citizens are advised to reconsider travel to China

The U.S. State Department has updated its travel recommendations for China and Hong Kong, keeping them at the third risk level (Level 3: Reconsider Travel), recommending that U.S. citizens reconsider travel to the above regions.

9.Will the Bank of Canada fail if Silicon Valley Bank collapses?

The collapse of California-based Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about turmoil in the broader financial sector, with governments in the United States, Britain and Canada taking steps to prevent a potential banking crisis.

10.Industry insiders reveal why Silicon Valley Bank is favored by Chinese companies

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has ripple effects on Chinese start-ups, especially those backed by dollar-denominated funds. They issued statements one after another, trying to appease investors’ panic. According to industry insiders, compared with traditional banks, Silicon Valley Bank has two characteristics that make it more favored by Chinese start-ups.

11.Continental auto price war fierce, BMW 130,000 can buy

At the beginning of 2023, China‘s new energy vehicle price war started. In March, traditional fuel vehicles joined the battle, and more than 30 brand vehicles have cut prices. It appeared on the Internet that the BMW 1 Series 12iM sports version is less than 130,000 yuan, and Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Cadillac, and Volvo have also begun to cut prices.

12.Li Qiang said it was “not easy” to achieve 5% growth Analysis: The test has just begun

Li Qiang, the new Premier of the Communist Party of China, said on March 13 that it is “not easy” to achieve the 5% economic growth target, and called out to private enterprises and foreign capital, talking about reform and opening up. Analysts believe that in the face of Western encirclement and Xi Jinping’s full control, Li Qiang can do limited things. Judging from the frequent mention of “Xi Jinping” in his speeches, the test of “steady growth” he faces has just begun.

13.What questions will reporter Li Qiang avoid?Experts expose whitewashing rhetoric

On March 13, Li Qiang responded to issues such as China‘s economy, people’s livelihood, cross-strait relations, and Sino-US relations at his first premier’s press conference after taking office as Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China. Experts believe that Li Qiang tried his best to sing well and avoid domestic problems, which is a kind of whitewashing.

14.Mainland Scholars: Xi Jinping Risks Huge in Perspective of China-U.S. Public Opinion Mechanism

Jiang Feng, a Shanghai scholar, said that on March 10, the “Congress” of both China and the United States passed a certain issue unanimously, but it showed completely different public opinion mechanisms. The author laments that the CCP’s so-called “zero-clearing politics” passed without objection has developed to such an extreme level, just for the purpose of strengthening power, but the risks are huge.

15.The Chinese Communist Party’s Long-arm Jurisdiction Reflects the Phenomenon of “Chinese China” in the U.S. and Chinese Media

The CCP’s “Great Foreign Propaganda” is expanding overseas, but the reason for the vigorous development of these Chinese media is the Chinese, especially the new Chinese immigrants. Even if they can speak English, many people are still accustomed to reading Chinese. news information”. Therefore, many Chinese have “brought their own firewall” after going overseas for many years.

