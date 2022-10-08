[The Epoch Times, October 7, 2022]The Epoch Times combs the must-read articles for readers every day:

1.Six indicators measure Xi Jinping’s winning or losing

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opens on October 16. Xi Jinping is almost certain to win a third term, but how many cronies or allies does he have, who can enter the Standing Committee and the Politburo, and whether Xi Jinping can be awarded the title of “People’s Leader” or “Party Chairman” Whether the title of “Xi Jinping Thought” can be written into the Party Constitution has become a barometer for measuring Xi’s power.

2.Countering the CCP, the U.S. Department of Defense blacklists DJI and other Chinese companies

On October 5, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the second batch of Chinese companies to be blacklisted for ties to the Chinese military, including Chinese drone giant DJI (DJI) and genomics company BGI (BGI). Genomics).

3.Extreme epidemic prevention ordinary people withdrew from the CCP organization with complaints

In the past month or so, the number of people who have declared three withdrawals (withdrew from the CCP, regiments, and team organizations) at the Global Service Center for Quitting the CCP has reached 30,000 to 50,000 a day. Under the CCP system, there is a lot of chaos and people are struggling to survive, as well as expressing the understanding of the evil nature of the CCP and the determination to withdraw from all CCP organizations.

4.Northern University for Nationalities requires students to hand in passports and passports for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan

Following the CCP government officials, school teachers, and state-owned enterprise cadres at or above the scientific level, news recently spread that university students must hand in their exit documents. The Security Office of Northern China University for Nationalities issued a notice to all students, requiring them to hand in their passports and travel passes to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and threatened that “those who conceal their passports will bear the consequences.” So far, the Northern University for Nationalities has not responded.

5.The CCP offers a lot of money to report “disobedient people” in extreme epidemic prevention and control

On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the authorities have strengthened the measures to contain the epidemic. Many cities are under partial or complete blockade, affecting hundreds of millions of people. Under the “clearing” policy, various epidemic prevention and control measures have been introduced in various places, including encouraging the public to report “violators”. The official reward amount varies. In some areas, the reporting bonus is as high as 51,000 yuan.

6.The withdrawal of foreign capital from China‘s bond market results in an outflow of US$98.2 billion in 8 months

Under the impact of the real estate thunderstorm, the financial crisis and the strict “zero-clearing policy”, China‘s economy continued to decline, which seriously affected the confidence of international investment. The latest data from the Institute of International Finance shows that foreign capital is withdrawing from the Chinese bond market. A total of $98.2 billion has been outflowed over the past eight months.

7.After returning home, they were forced to be taken to the rough room for isolation. Shenzhen people complained helplessly

During the November long holiday, some people returned to their hometowns but were forced to be quarantined by the local government, and the isolation environment was very poor. The temperature reached 39°C, but the room was not air-conditioned. After another night of winter, the quarantined people could only be frozen.

8.Three octogenarians who believed in Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance were persecuted to death by the CCP

According to Minghui.org, from April to July 2022, many Falun Gong practitioners in their 80s were persecuted and passed away by the CCP, including Yu Xinmao from Weifang City, Shandong Province, Luo Qinxian from Kaili City, Guizhou Province, and Cui Jinshi (Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province). Korean). All three of them have been kidnapped and illegally detained, and two of them have been illegally sentenced.

9.Before the 20th Party Congress, Xi Jinping used anti-corruption to clean up opponents and promote officials

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, many high-ranking officials of the Communist Party of China were sacked, and the outside world believed that Xi Jinping sent a straightforward message to the top leaders of the Communist Party through anti-corruption.

10.USS Ford takes off for first deployment of world‘s most powerful warship

The U.S. Navy’s most advanced and powerful next-generation aircraft carrier, the USS Ford, set sail from Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday (Oct. 4) for NATO for its maiden deployment to hone in on and connect with North America and Europe allies to exercise.

11.Zhou Xiaohui: Wang Xiaohong sent a letter of condolences to warn old comrades on the Double Ninth Festival?

October 4th (the ninth day of the ninth lunar month in the lunar calendar) is the traditional Chinese festival Double Ninth Festival. The custom of the ancients on the Double Ninth Festival is to climb high to pray for blessings, worship gods and ancestors, and feast to pray for longevity. However, in today’s China, people mainly climb the mountain to appreciate the autumn and be grateful and respect the elderly. On this day, the website of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China published a letter of condolences for the Double Ninth Festival to retired old comrades of public security organs nationwide by Wang Xiaohong, secretary and minister of the Ministry of Public Security. This is somewhat unusual before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

12.China Communications Group’s debt has soared, and the Belt and Road problem loans have tripled

As a key participant in the CCP’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative, the central enterprise “China Communications Construction Group” has a debt of 1.84 trillion yuan. In the past two years, the “Belt and Road” problem loans have tripled, and 60% of overseas loans have flowed to countries in debt crisis, and foreign exchange reserves may shrink rapidly.

13.China opens police station in Toronto, Canada begins investigation

After the media revealed that the Chinese police set up an unofficial office in Canada, Canadian government officials said they had launched an investigation into the matter.

14.Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the network monitoring upgrade public chat group was blocked

On the eve of the 20th National Congress, many netizens complained that they could not speak normally. Network technicians say the CCP is upgrading its network surveillance.

15.Not afraid of the CCP’s threat to the Canadian parliamentary group to visit Taiwan for a week

“The MPs who will be visiting are very excited and looking forward to this visit.” On October 5, Judy Sgro, a member of the Parliament of the Liberal Party of Canada and chairman of the Standing Committee on International Trade, said in an interview with The Epoch Times.

