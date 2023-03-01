[The Epoch Times, March 1, 2023]The Epoch Times sorts out the must-read articles for readers every day:

1.Musk forwarded the leaked remarks of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and the official media issued an intimidation

Recently, the leak of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, which led to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, has continued to ferment in the field of public opinion in the United States. Elon Musk, a super-rich man with 130 million Twitter followers, commented on related topics, triggering the Chinese Communist Party’s official media to issue threats: “Are you trying to blame China?”

2.Young people in mainland China engage in side jobs to generate income, and some only earn 50 cents a night

The Chinese Communist Party’s epidemic control over the past three years has worsened China’s economic situation. Many people have lost their jobs, and some people who have jobs are also facing unemployment pressure. Many young people in mainland China hope to generate income and subsidize their families through side jobs, but they face even greater hardships. Some people only earn more than 50 cents a night.

3.Mainland college graduates may face the most difficult period in 20 years in job hunting

The mainland recruitment season is about to begin, and fresh graduates in 2023 are bound to join the army of job seekers. Before the outbreak, the official urban youth unemployment rate was as high as 13%. It peaked in July last year, and 19.9% ​​of urban youth aged 15-24 were out of work. For fresh graduates in 2023, they may face the dilemma of being unemployed upon graduation.

4.More Westerners Buy Zhuan Falun and Practice Falun Gong

In the feedback received by The Epoch Times recently, more and more people said that they have bought or plan to buy the book “Zhuan Falun”, and some people have already started to practice. Some of them said they were “new practitioners of Falun Gong”, and some talked about their experience of starting to practice during the interview.

5.After 20 years, only 80 yuan left in Xi’an citizens’ thousand yuan deposit

“Only 100 yuan left after 20 years of depositing a thousand yuan” rushed to the hot search. A citizen in Xi’an, Shaanxi deposited 1,000 yuan in the bank 20 years ago, and now only has 80 yuan left. Where did the money go?

6.Confronting the CCP, the U.S. House of Representatives hears dozens of bills in five hearings a day

On Tuesday (February 28), the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will hold multiple hearings to consider dozens of bills aimed at combating the generational challenge of CCP aggression.

7.Analysis: Triple confrontation: U.S.-China relations worsen by the day

After the meeting between the heads of state of the United States and China in November last year, analysts originally thought that the tension between the two countries would cool down in 2023, but the fact is that the incidents that detonated the public opinion in the United States and China one after another: the spy balloon incident has not yet subsided, and the two countries are in conflict again. There has been a dispute over weapons to aid Russia, and now the origin of the COVID-19 virus has become another focus of the confrontation between the two countries.

8.[Hundred Years of Truth]What did Mao say on his 73rd birthday instigating all-out civil unrest?

1967 was the second year after Mao Zedong launched the “Cultural Revolution”. One of the major events that happened in this year was that the rebels in various places actively responded to Mao’s call and seized the power of “those in power within the party who are taking the capitalist road.”

9.The ex-governor of the Central Bank of the Communist Party of China said that pensions depend on personal supplements. Expert interpretation

When China‘s retirement wave is approaching, Zhou Xiaochuan, the former governor of the Central Bank of China, said a few days ago that China‘s pension funds are prone to shortfalls, and personal pensions will be needed to supplement them in the future. Experts believe that China‘s pensions are already in a very serious situation. The root of the problem is that the people support the huge bureaucratic system and party affairs system.

10.AirPods maker: Apple suppliers are racing to pull out of China

As the CCP’s nearly three-year zero-cut policy has hit its economy hard, and amid escalating tensions in U.S.-China relations, international companies are accelerating the relocation of supply chains out of China. Key Apple partners say the company’s Chinese suppliers are moving production out of the country faster than many observers expected.

11.A Chinese businessman’s reflections on Shen Yun

I am from Guangdong Province, China. In mid-October 2021, I came to the United States due to some reasons for the company’s product sales. This is the first time I have arrived in a new continent on the other side of the earth. The world‘s largest country “America” ​​is a beautiful country that I have long dreamed of. Unfortunately, the opportunity that prompted me to come to the United States did come too late, later than Columbus 523 years! I remember a good friend of mine always told me: everything is the best arrangement, so I live every day in the United States very carefully.

12.The old man was kidnapped when he told the truth about Falun Gong, but the head of the police station shouted at him to kill him

Falun Gong practitioner Han Yuzhen was kidnapped by the police in Shenyang, Liaoning on January 29 for explaining the truth about Falun Gong to a little girl. She was then abused by the head of the police station by spraying pepper spray many times, and was once forcibly sent to a detention center.

13.Guangxi Public Security Department owed 480,000 yuan in electricity bills and was urged to pay

Recently, the Guangxi Autonomous Region Public Security Bureau was rumored to owe 480,000 yuan in electricity bills. The customer service personnel of China Southern Power Grid Guangxi Power Grid Company confirmed that this matter is true. After the incident aroused the attention of the Internet, the relevant fees were not paid.

14.The pension system is difficult to maintain, and it is not easy for the elderly in China to spend their old age comfortably

Suffering from starvation during the Mao era, young Wang Fengqin, now living in a village in Heilongjiang, cooks a meal whenever her sons visit her in the rapidly dwindling northeast village A hearty dinner treat for the kids.

15.Hong Kong socialite Cai Tianfeng was tragically mutilated and headed, and her seven relatives paid homage on the spot

The case of Hong Kong celebrity and model Cai Tianfeng’s dismembered body was opened for the first time on Monday (27th). Four suspects, including her ex-husband and family members, were ruled by the judge not to post bail. Tuesday was the seventh day that Cai Tianfeng was killed. Her husband and relatives came to the scene to worship, and her mother cried unceasingly. The case was extremely brutal, shocked Hong Kong, and attracted great attention from the international media.

