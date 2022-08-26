[The Epoch Times, August 25, 2022]The Epoch Times combs the must-read articles for readers every day:

1.Experts on many cutoffs in the Yangtze River Basin: caused by wrong decision-making

Since August, many places in the south have been hot and dry, many rivers have stopped flowing, and ponds have dried up. Expert analysis believes that a large number of reservoirs have reduced the amount of water in the Yangtze River, and the CCP’s “planned economy”-style water control model has made mistakes in commanding the main reasons for the drought in the Yangtze River.

2.Capital outflows for 6 months in a row, Xi Jinping is getting weaker and weaker to save the market

China‘s capital markets have seen six consecutive months of capital outflows as investor sentiment remains low. Bloomberg said that investors’ confidence in China‘s financial market appears to be running out, the market rebound is not durable, the multiple support actions promised by Beijing have not brought actual results, and the risks in the Chinese market can no longer be quantified.

3.The CCP admits that autumn grain is threatened, mainland experts say they plan for the worst

Autumn grain accounts for 3/4 of the mainland’s annual grain output. Officials said the high temperature and drought threatened this year’s autumn grain harvest. The four departments of the Communist Party of China jointly issued an urgent notice to fight the “defense battle to ensure a bumper harvest of autumn grains”. The mainland experts pointed out that it is expected that in the next few weeks, there may be continuous summer and autumn droughts in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and they should “prepare for the worst”.

4.Death of ‘last female chief of China‘ after vaccination draws attention

The news of the death of Maria Suo, an elderly Evenki ethnicity known as “China‘s last female chief”, has been widely reported by mainland media recently. The old man was vaccinated just before his death, causing many netizens to speculate.

5.【Thought Leaders】How can we help in the boy crisis

“In the United States, in the 21st century, there have been six mass school shootings with more than 10 deaths. All six were committed by boys who grew up without a father, from Sandy Hook (Elementary School) shooting) to the Texas school shooting,” Warren Farrell said.

6.[First-line interview]Passengers on Jinsha River Bridge under violent ban

An outbreak of the CCP virus (COVID-19) broke out in Tibet, China in early August, and many cities were shut down urgently, causing a large number of tourists to be stranded. A traveler recently told The Epoch Times about the thrilling experience of being trapped on the Jinsha River Bridge at the junction of Sichuan and Tibet.

7.Netizens ridicule panda “Cui Cui” cub’s name, official media urgently seal comment area

Recently, the official media “CCTV” asked the public to name the cubs of the giant panda “Cui Cui”, and netizens followed and posted “Qi Cui” in the comment area. The official media urgently deleted the comments and even closed the comment area. Analysis pointed out that the incident reflects the domestic people’s deep dissatisfaction with the rebellious actions of the Beijing authorities under the high pressure.

8.Sun Wenguang’s safety draws attention, ex-judge exposes the cruelty of CCP prisons

Sun Wenguang, a Chinese dissident scholar and a retired professor at Shandong University, was held in secret for four years, and his life and death are unknown. However, the authorities have not released the news so far, and the family members are also suspected of being banned from speaking. Former Chinese judges and rights activists said that Sun Wenguang’s words and actions did not constitute a crime, and that the CCP itself trampled on the law to create the tragedy.

9.Coolpad’s net loss in the first half of the year widened, revenue fell 56.1%

Coolpad Group, once the third largest smartphone manufacturer in China, released its interim results announcement on Wednesday (24th), with a revenue of HK$140 million in the first half of the year, down 56.1% year-on-year; a net loss of HK$303 million, a year-on-year increase of 27.4%.

10.Sherman and Qin Gang had a closed-door meeting, the U.S. State Department revealed what they talked about

On the morning of August 23, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (also translated Sherman) and the Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang held a closed-door meeting. On Wednesday, Vedant Patel, the chief deputy spokesman for the U.S. State Department, revealed some of the conversation during a phone briefing with the media.

11.More than 50 Chinese real estate developers suffered huge losses in the first half of the year

In the first half of the year, the performance of Chinese real estate companies fell sharply, with more than 50 real estate companies pre-losing, and profits plummeting became the norm. According to Lu Media’s analysis, the growth of sales and profit scale is no longer the primary indicator of real estate companies. How to stabilize cash flow and “survive” is the top priority.

12.Zhao Lijian urges Cambodian Taiwanese to seek CCP embassy to elicit ridicule from netizens

On August 23, Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China, retweeted a letter on Twitter, “Taiwan compatriots are Chinese citizens, if you have any difficulties, please find the Chinese (CCP) embassy.” Can’t save the Chinese, and save the Taiwanese?

13.Expert analysis of Beijing’s new medical insurance regulations restricting withdrawals and causing panic

Recently, the Beijing Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau issued a new policy, which stipulates that the funds in the medical insurance personal account will be managed from September 1, and the insured can no longer withdraw freely, and the part paid by the unit will enter the overall account. Experts said that the authorities’ move shows that medical insurance has no money to manage and implement “common prosperity”, and that it also brings opportunities for officials to corrupt.

14.German government moves to prevent Chinese investment in Hamburg port or is stillborn

The Chinese investment in the Port of Hamburg, Germany, which seems to be a done deal, turned on the red light just when it was about to hit the door. German media reported that although the Port of Hamburg welcomes Chinese investment, the German government may try to stop it.

15.The CCP 19 inspection team went to 19 provinces to stabilize the economy experts are not optimistic

Recently, the State Council of the Communist Party of China dispatched 19 inspection teams to 19 provinces and regions to implement measures to stabilize the economy. But experts are not optimistic, believing that China is still facing many problems, which may cause the economy to slow down further.

