1.Yang Ning: Jiang Zemin will not leave ashes for fear of being liquidated

The CCP’s Xinhua News Agency reported that Jiang Zemin’s ashes were scattered into the sea at the mouth of the Yangtze River that day. There have long been precedents for the ashes of senior CCP officials being scattered into the sea, such as Zhou Enlai who died in 1976 and Deng Xiaoping who died in 1997. Folks believe that senior CCP officials do not leave any thought for their loved ones after death, not because they believe in materialism, but because they committed too many crimes during their lifetime, and they are afraid of being liquidated after death. The vivid examples during the Cultural Revolution should have lingering fears in their hearts.

2.Yang Wei: The party media of Xi Jinping’s trip to the Middle East is hard to tell

On December 10, Xi Jinping returned to Beijing after finishing his trip to the Middle East. Xinhua News Agency’s report was quite brief, and the subsequent concluding comments were also very low-key, which formed a great contrast with the numerous follow-up reports in the past few days. The CCP leader’s trip is trying to fill the gap between the United States and the West in the Middle East. The results show that the CCP failed to succeed, and the CCP media still has a lot to hide.

3.Six Chinese pool players banned from domestic and foreign competitions

Six well-known Chinese snooker players, including Liang Wenbo, have been banned by the World Table Tennis Association (WPBSA) and the China Billiards Association for allegedly beating women on the streets in the UK and manipulating the results of matches for the purpose of betting.

4.China‘s anti-epidemic loosening positive surges, people hoarding medicine and grabbing N95 masks

After the CCP’s anti-epidemic policy was greatly relaxed, the number of infections in many places across the country increased sharply, and hospitals were overcrowded. Relevant medicines and N95 masks have become the latest hot items that the public snapped up. People hoarded medicine out of panic, and even canned yellow peaches were snapped up. Some doctors said that with more and more residents hoarding medicines, the number of patients with drug-induced liver injury who came to the hospital increased sharply.

5.Zhang Jing: How many fuses like the fire in Urumqi are there?

After the fire in Urumqi, people mourned the victims, and then triggered the “white paper movement” in China to blossom everywhere. After that, various places have introduced policies to ease the blockade. After the promulgation of the CCP’s Ten Measures for Epidemic Prevention, it was considered that the containment policy had been completely loosened. The official media “Hebei Youth League Central Committee” also admitted that people’s protests led to a change in the clean-up policy.

6.Iran is dissatisfied with Xi’s joint statement with the Gulf countries and summons the Chinese ambassador

Iran’s foreign ministry said it was displeased with a joint statement issued by Beijing and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) cooperation and development summit on three disputed islands between the UAE and Iran. Iran therefore summoned Chang Hua, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, in Tehran on December 10.

7.Sudden increase in the average number of ICU beds?CCP expert’s statement raises doubts

8.Expert: If the epidemic defense fails, the CCP has no plan B

In the absence of a clear roadmap for “coexisting with the virus”, the CCP hastily unblocked, causing emergencies across the country where medicines are scarce and access to hospitals is difficult. Gordon Chang, an expert on China, said that China may face a COVID-19 “nuclear winter”. If the epidemic prevention fails, the CCP has no plan B to deal with it.

9.Falun Gong practitioners beaten to death by Jiang Zemin’s internal orders

Pan Xujun, a teacher and Falun Gong practitioner from Pei County, Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, was wrongly sentenced to five and a half years in 2016. He was beaten to death ten days before the expiration of his unjust sentence, that is, on November 8, 2020.

11.Twitter Archives Part 4 How Trump Got Permanently Banned

Independent author Michael Shellenberger’s Saturday night (December 10) release of part four of “The Twitter Archive” reveals how the influential social media company’s former leadership influenced the U.S. 2020 political events.

12.Beijing’s weekend streets empty as infections soar after lockdown lifted

Many shops and businesses were closed on Sunday as Covid-19 infections surged in Beijing, with experts warning Chinese anger over the government’s 180-degree policy turn has turned into anger over the outbreak worry.

13.Epidemic people in Baoding, Hebei joked that relying on fever to keep warm is miserable

Baoding City, Hebei Province, with a population of 9.2 million, suddenly attracted attention on Weibo recently, because the number of local infections has surged, positive patients have been posting continuously, asking attention to the shortage of medical supplies, and the local heating system has encountered difficulties. The patients were miserable.

14.Yang Wei: The party media of Xi Jinping’s trip to the Middle East is hard to tell

On December 10, Xi Jinping returned to Beijing after finishing his trip to the Middle East. Xinhua News Agency’s report was quite brief, and the subsequent concluding comments were also very low-key, which formed a great contrast with the numerous follow-up reports in the past few days. The CCP leader’s trip is trying to fill the gap between the United States and the West in the Middle East. The results show that the CCP failed to succeed, and the CCP media still has a lot to hide.

15.On Human Rights Day, Democracy Watch revealed the verdict of Wang Zang and his wife

On World Human Rights Day, “Minsheng Watch” announced on its Twitter the verdict of Wang Zang and his wife for inciting subversion of state power. Some lawyers said that the verdict shows that the court further violated the interests of the defendant through illegal judgments in order to avoid problems such as extended detention and state compensation by the public security and inspection agencies.

Editor in charge: Fang Xiao