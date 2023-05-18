Home » Muteber Kılıç, new Turkish ambassador to Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The new Turkish ambassador to Togo, Muteber Kılıç presented this Thursday, May 18, 2023, the figurative copy of her credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Togolese Abroad, Robert Dussey.

Muteber Kılıç who succeeds Esra Demir was congratulated by Minister Robert Dussey.

“I wish you every success in your role. I take this opportunity to express my admiration for the democratic maturity of the Turkish nation, which has been proven by the high turnout in the elections, and I wish success to the two candidates who will take part in the elections on May 28. Long live Turkey,” said Robert Dussey.

It should be noted that Togo and Turkey have been committed for several years to strengthening their cooperation ties. To this end, the Turkish Embassy has been open in Togo for 2 years.

Rachel Doubidji

