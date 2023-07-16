Muti-Bucci, the power of two queens at the Ravenna Festival – News

Two sovereigns, two women, two different religions, two opposing temperaments, two visions of politics, life, love, two destinies. Thus Elena Bucci and Chiara Muti become Two queens, or Mary Stuart vs Elizabeth Tudor or Elizabeth Tudor vs Mary Stuart, in the show arriving at the Ravenna Festival on 18 and 19 July, which they also co-direct, from the text by Bucci herself.





A duel between two women who have marked the course of the history of the whole of Europe, enlivening pages of treatises as well as the imagination of writers and playwrights, first of all Friedrich Schiller with Maria Stuarda who inaugurated the nineteenth century. But they also overturned the idea of ​​entirely male power, in an era in which the destinies of women, albeit with the crown on their heads, seemed implacably sealed.





Produced by The beautiful flags, in collaboration with the Naples Theater – National Theater and the Campania Festival Foundation – Campania Theater Festival, with the support of the Emilia Romagna Region and the Municipality of Russi, the show stages a meeting in reality at the Rasi Theater never happened.





Bred to command, skilled in languages, cultured, lovers of the arts, poetry and dance, chained to each other in an eternal duel for the crown, “in life, Mary and Elizabeth never met – says Bucci – but in the shady silence of Westminster Abbey their enigmatic marble effigies are as close as their tombs”. And that’s where the protagonists imagine them, “free to talk to each other like they’ve never done before”.



