Mutual accusations portend a heated confrontation between the “Ahrar” and “Justice and Development” parties

It seems that the National Rally of Independents party is heading towards a heated confrontation with the Justice and Development Party, led by its Secretary General Abdelilah Benkirane. This was after the responses issued by my leaders against the former prime minister, due to his description of their party as the “administrative party.”

Mohamed Aujar, a member of the political bureau of the National Rally of Independents Party, is one of the leaders of the party of Aziz Akhannouch, the prime minister, who were disturbed by Benkirane’s statements and rushed to respond to them; Yesterday, the former Minister of Justice described, in a speech he delivered at the Free Elected Forum in the Rabat-Salé-Kenitra region, these statements as “provocative.”

Augar, who seemed angry at Benkirane’s insulting remarks to the “Dove” party, said: “I was provoked by the words of the secretary-general of a party that we respect in a parliamentary group about that we are an administrative party.”

A member of the political bureau of the National Rally of Independents party added, in a sharp attack on Benkirane: “Out of arrogance, I will not say who was communicating with the administration at some point,” referring to the Secretary-General of the Justice and Development Party.

The former Minister of Justice did not stop his criticism of Benkirane at this point. Rather, he went on to say that politics is practiced with “ethics, and today the time has come for facts to be told; Because someone is distributing indulgences.”

Ogar continued, defending his party: “The political price we have paid is enough. We are a victim of media misinformation and we do not speak. But we are on the right path, although we are facing difficult circumstances and constraints, climatic, international, and others,” in an attempt to defend the government and its outcome.

However, Al-Ahrar’s criticism of Benkirane in their party meeting was not limited to Ajar only; Rather, Rachid Talbi Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives, also entered the line, hinting at the charge of loyalty to abroad, which he had previously leveled at Benkirane’s party in the past, and which caused a major crisis between the two parties.

Talbi Alami said, in a clear blasphemous message from him to Benkirane and his party, “We are a historical political party. We have no problem with any political body; Rather, we have a problem with loyalties outside the country,” referring to the accusation that continued to haunt the Justice and Development Party of being a branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which he vehemently denied.

The clear attack of the “Ahrar al-Ahrar” leaders on the Secretary-General of the Justice and Development Party was seen by some as a move that would open the door wide for the two parties to enter into the game of responses and counter-responses, as it is expected that each party will mobilize its weapons and use its data and winning cards.

In an initial comment on the matter, Idris Al-Azmi Al-Idrisi, head of the National Council of the Justice and Development Party, said that the party “has not and will not be silent, and we are not a short wall as some imagine, and its Secretary-General does not answer by proxy and sends the second or third class.”

Al-Azmi Al-Idrisi added, in an interview with the electronic newspaper Hespress: “Benkirane answers, and we will answer, and we will not remain silent about what is going on,” considering that the National Rally of Independents party is in “a real dilemma and was unable to show that it is the party of talent, and the development that citizens are still waiting for.”

And the Speaker of Parliament of the “Al-Misbah” party continued, explaining: “They say that the party has ended and it has only 13 parliamentarians. Why does it worry and disturb you and you mention it in an internal party meeting?”, Stressing that the Justice and Development Party “its role is to alert to what is going on, and Amr was not a short wall, And whoever believes in this should review his books. Because the party will defend itself, and will not remain silent in the face of real imbalances in public policies,” as he put it.