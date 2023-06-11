MUVH delivered more than 1,500 social housing in Boquerón

With the 100 homes delivered this Saturday in the Boquerón department, the current Executive adds 1,549 housing solutions managed in the aforementioned Chaco area.

The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, delivered this morning 100 houses to the indigenous community of Campo Alegre, in the district of Mariscal Estigarribia, through an investment that exceeds G. 9,125 million.

With this delivery, there are 1,546 houses for families in the Boquerón department, promoted by the Ministry of Urban Planning, Housing and Habitat (MUVH), since the beginning of the current Government, in 2018, at the end of March 2018. year 2023, through its different programs.

This number corresponds to the sum of 555 homes that are under construction, in addition to 879 that have been completed and are being delivered to the beneficiaries. Also, about 112 homes that are in project.

They demanded a total investment of G. 98,904,475,612, according to official figures.

The MUVH minister, Carlos Pereira, highlighted the positive impact that this type of initiative generates on families. “Today, they already enjoy decent homes adapted to their culture,” he expressed through his social networks, referring to the houses that were inaugurated today.

These works have generated nearly 11,000 direct and indirect jobs, thus contributing to boosting the economy of the different towns that make up the sixteenth department.

The Executive has managed some 37,295 homes throughout the country, of which 28,050 have already been completed.

Source: IP Agency news portal.