MV-Linke: AfD endangers Schwerin’s plans for World Heritage List | > – News

Status: 08/14/2023 4:43 p.m

“Europe from the right” – this is the slogan used by the state parliament AfD to advertise its public event with the top European candidate Maximilian Krah in the castle café. The political opponent is opposed to the fact that the AfD MEP from Saxony can use the backdrop of Schwerin Castle.

Maximilian Krah is considered a tight southpaw in the AfD, the 46-year-old is attributed to the camp of the right-wing extremist Thuringian AfD boss Björn Höcke. The Saxon likes to speak of a “Europe of fatherlands” as an alternative to the European Union. The NPD used this term again and again in the state parliament – until it left parliament in 2016. Krah appeared in a report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution because of statements about “repopulation” and “oriental land acquisition”.

Left faction leader sees the reputation of the castle in danger

He recently published the core of his ideas in the publishing house of the right-wing publisher Götz Kubitschek – who plays a role in various reports for the protection of the constitution. As an MEP, Krah was also repeatedly targeted by the European anti-corruption agency OLAF. It was about alleged inconsistencies in the award of advertising contracts. According to media reports, his contact with China and Russia played a role.

With a view to Krah’s invitation, Jeannine Rösler, leader of the left-wing faction, fears a setback for the efforts of the city and state to get the Schwerin Castle ensemble on the United Nations World Heritage List. It doesn’t look good in the cosmopolitan state capital “if the enemies of the European idea are given a courtyard,” explained the left-wing politician. As a magnet for thousands of visitors from all over the world, the castle threatens to “degenerate into a haven for reactionaries, historical oblivion, exclusion and division” on the evening of the event.

State parliament AfD counters: “The left abolishes itself”

Rösler finds it “intolerable” that the AfD, as “the greatest danger to our peaceful coexistence”, uses the means and spaces of democracy to fight and destroy them from within. The venerable castle should not be inhabited by ghosts from the darkest past. Rösler warned against negative headlines for the World Heritage project: “Schwerin’s path to World Heritage must not end at a blue-brown barrier,” she explained.

The AfD member of parliament Jan-Philipp Tadsen rejected the allegations: “The compulsive polemics of the left in reaction to our event is shameful”. Precisely because Schwerin Castle is “the central shelter of our democracy”, Krah’s appearance will attract many people. It is about a respectful but also critical discussion. “The left, on the other hand, is fortunately getting rid of itself faster and faster with its political despondency,” said Tadsen.

Last Friday he dismissed attacks by the SPD faction as “absurd”. SPD parliamentary group leader Julian Barlen accused the state parliament AfD of illegally co-financing the party’s European election campaign with money from the group’s tax fund. In his eyes, the discussion of the European AfD program with the AfD’s top candidate, Krah, has “nothing” to do with the work of the parliamentary group in the state parliament. He assumes, said Barlen, that “the responsible authorities will check this”. One responsible body is the State Audit Office, which in the past has often had a very critical view of the finances of the parliamentary groups. Upon request, the Court of Auditors has not yet commented on the specific case.

Possible Höcke appearance should be prevented

However, the planned appearance of the top European candidate could have consequences for the state-owned Schloss Restaurant GmbH. She runs the gastronomy in Schwerin Castle – including the castle café. The company is backed by the state parliament, which has contributed several 10,000 euros to the company in the past. The state parliament administration is represented on the supervisory board by state parliament director Armin Tebben (SPD). A spokesman said on request that managing director Arne Lawrenz would not give any guidelines and was free to make his business decisions.

SPD MP Tilo Gundlack is the head of the supervisory board for the state’s own restaurant at the seat of parliament. He said that one must soon take a closer look at who is allowed to perform there. Schwerin Castle is a special place – election campaign events must be kept out of the state parliament. “You have to talk about that,” said the Social Democrat. Gundlack announced internal consultations. The parliamentary groups want to be prepared: A possible appearance by the right-wing extremist Höcke in the palace, the seat of the state parliament, should be put a stop to.

Further information

The AfD parliamentary group wants to appear with the controversial top candidate for the European elections in Schwerin Castle. more

According to the report, anti-democratic and right-wing scenes in particular are growing in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. more

The CDU supports the examination of asylum claims at the external borders, Greens and Left see it as a signal of isolation. more

The other parties in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are looking for causes and thinking about consequences. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 08/14/2023 | 4:15 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

