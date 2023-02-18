A historical event took place in recent days, after Dolly Arias Torres became the first female Dean of the Faculty of Health of the Surcolombiana University. Her leadership, her knowledge, her closeness to the university community and, of course, her professional career were decisive in achieving this desire.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Diario Del Huila, spoke with the first female nurse to become dean of the Faculty of Health of the Surcolombiana University. The foregoing, in order to know what this historical event meant for her, the changes that will come from her and her critical position, assumed by her union leadership, on the Health Reform.

Dean, I want us to start by talking about your professional profile, which today allows you to assume this important position

This is quite a large project. I began to train as a nurse at the Surcolombiana University, when I finished I joined the compulsory social service, which is an eminently community job. Next I was with a group of workers called health promoters, who went to each of the houses to take a census of all the indicators related to health.

Then I was linked to teaching in a Diversified Training Center for the baccalaureate, later, I entered a clinic that no longer exists and from there I went to the municipality of Gigante where I spent more than three years as a community nurse and traveled all the paths . When I returned to Neiva, I started to do a master’s degree in Education and Community Development, and once I finished, I started as a professor at this university, then as an occasional teacher and finally in 1999 I joined the faculty.

You were already assuming important challenges in there, right?

Yes, during these more than 20 years that I have been linked to the Surcolombiana University, I have had the opportunity to train at the doctoral level and postdoctoral level, which has allowed me to exercise all the managerial positions that exist at the academic level. That is, from head of the Program, Academic Secretary, Dean in Charge, Vice Chancellor for Research and Social Projection and, also, Chancellor in charge. I believe that each of these moments has been conducive to having a very broad vision of what the university and its academic units are. I am currently a Full Professor and Researcher at the Universidad Surcolombiana, Academic Peer of the Ministry of National Education and Ministry of Science.

How did you become the first woman to hold this position?

They say that the third time is the charm and this was the third time that I ran for the deanship because I have always been convinced that I have sufficient merits, the trajectory and the training, but the other times that desire had not materialized. We have 50 years as a Nursing Program, 10 years older than the Medicine Program and the Faculty of Health, and I always stated that the panorama had to change because all the deans had been men and doctors.

The foregoing has somehow affected the invisibility of our profession and, for this reason, several nurses have always aspired at different times. This is an important event and in some way we assume it as a recognition for the contribution that the Nursing program has made in the construction of the university and faculty.

What are the main challenges you take on?

One of the priorities that I have included in my program proposal is precisely that from the academy we begin work aimed at developing better working conditions for our graduates. Now is a propitious moment because we are in a time of change and change of times, so we believe that this is going to make a favorable moment. In addition, the other challenge is the consolidation of the self-assessment and accreditation processes, the extension of agreements, teaching service, national and international academic, scientific and cultural mutual cooperation.

You have been involved in the research. Will you potentiate this area?

Indeed, we work on strengthening everything that has to do with the investigative exercise, taking into account that it is one of the tools that allows the academy to be positioned in prominent places and one of its purposes is to contribute to the improvement of conditions of people’s lives.

We have been very closed in the four walls and we must project ourselves towards the community. The other important thing is that we think about the faculty in 10 or 20 years and we are at the right time because the Development Plan of the Surcolombiana University goes until next year, so the idea is that this desire of us is embodied in that project.

Within these challenges you highlighted human development, let’s talk about that dean

I find it very interesting to define strategies that contribute to human development, both for students, teachers and administrators. Life must not only be work and social projection, but we also need space for meeting and cultural development because that is part of comprehensive education and health.

My deanship will be open doors, I will always be attentive, I will greatly encourage the participation of all levels and the different activities because it is the way to obtain better results.

There is also a neuralgic issue that you have to start working on and very surely I will not see the results, but at least a projection is left and I am talking about the physical infrastructure. We have the same infrastructure as 40 years ago when the faculty began with two programs and today we have two undergraduates, 7 master’s degrees, 2 special nursing clinics, 3 special clinics in management, physical activity, and sports, and the spaces have been stayed very short. Additionally, in the medium term it is necessary to strengthen what has to do with simulated environments for both undergraduate and postgraduate training.

At this moment what worries you?

I am very concerned that there are no resources and above all that the sale of services generates additional income, it has been greatly affected by the economic crisis. For example, there are postgraduate courses that have not been able to start because not enough people enroll, continuing education programs are not sold due to all this real situation of deteriorating working conditions that discourages people. I believe that with what we know how to do, we can seek royalty resources through projects.

How do you intend to continue growing together with the new students who bet on health?

I think that at this moment the faculty has to be the protagonist of the training of human talent according to the demands of the new model of care. We have to focus more on the first levels of care, that is, where life or disease develops. The idea is to avoid the development of diseases and if it develops, it is treated in a timely manner and complications are avoided. This axis of mental health has to give a great visibility to this faculty, we are going to work together with the Ministry of Health.

From this extensive knowledge of education, how do you see higher education in the department?

In general I see that the coverage has been good, perhaps some specific programs are needed for the region. Here in Neiva and Huila there are already many universities, this has improved coverage in higher education, but I think we need to look a little at the context because one of the purposes of higher education is to contribute to regional development, to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants and for that we need to become more in tune with the communities.

How has your union struggle and your leadership been?

Since I was a student I have been a leader and when I became a teacher I assumed union leadership, all the time I have belonged to the union association of university professors and the leadership has been evidenced in that I have been the representative of all the university professors to the Superior Council and Academic Council by popular election.

When I did my master’s degree, that is, in the 90s my thesis was the Intentionality of the Social Security Reform, there I investigated and concluded all the impacts that Law 100 was going to have and notice that everything that was lived is embodied in this thesis, so that helped me to assume a critical stance against the law and even if the defenders say that Law 100 has been the best, the truth is that it became one of the main barriers to access to health services.

What is the outlook for health workers like?

Law 100 generated something that is impressive, I still remember it and it terrified me to see how cruel that situation was. All state health institutions changed and many employees took to the streets.

Today in health, contracting for the provision of services predominates without any type of social benefits and what a great paradox, health workers who are the caregivers of life, do not have any type of protection, so the working conditions of health personnel It has been very deteriorated and that since 2011 through Law 1138 it was established that the personnel who fulfilled missionary functions should be linked to the personnel plant, but the majority have ignored it.

Do you support the Labor Reform then?

We see with great hope this labor reform that again takes up the recognition of all these legal benefits and it has been almost a mandate from the National Government that people be hired for at least one year. So I think that the labor reform brings many elements that will favor the working class and also that it had an impact on the organizational structure of the workers, the unions practically ended because there was no stability and neither was there any way for employers to really concerned about the recognition of economic and labor rights.

How do you see the issue of health reform?

The truth is that health is a fundamental human right and it is a duty of the State to guarantee it. The countries that have understood it this way manage better health indicators, so I personally do not find the orientation that is being given to the new health model unreasonable, that is, that it be preventive, predictive, influenced by social determinants , which is developed in all the spaces where people live and that the health teams reach there

Now, this is not going to happen from one moment to the next, every change has a transition and there will suddenly be some initial difficulties, but I think that they will be much less than those that occurred with the change in Law 100. I support totally the change of model and I am convinced that this will be a better future

Many people were happy about this charge. What do you tell them?

Prior to the designation, I was talking with professors and students, even several elements that I have consigned in my proposal were products of their recommendations. I have seen with joy that in general all the estates have felt that it has been a responsible appointment, where the merits have been taken into account, something that has not happened every time and I notice a very good atmosphere. I, as dean of the faculty, will always govern for the faculty. We nurses are not important, we are essential and we can go as far as we do not propose. I believe that my arrival at the deanship is part of that change that has begun to take place in the country.