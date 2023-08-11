“‘My best version’ is a dream that I have been developing in my career”: Rafa Pérez

in dialogue with THE PYLONthe vallenata music singer Rafa Pérez spoke about ‘My best version’, the unpublished album that he will release on September 22 in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata before more than 30,000 spectators from Valledupar and different regions of the country.

That same day, the artist will celebrate his birthday and the 15th anniversary of his musical career at the hands of renowned singer-songwriters and accordion players such as Alfredo Gutiérrez, Gustavo Gutiérrez Cabello, Aurelio ‘Yeyo’ Núñez and his former bandmate Yader Romero, bringing to mind of the attendees their artistic life, seeking to make this an unforgettable night for folklore lovers.

Rafa Pérez held a press conference where he shared with his followers, the media and Vallenato interpreters as a preamble to his concert in September.

What is ‘My best version’?

‘My best version’ is the new production by Rafa Pérez that will be recorded live on September 22 in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, there in front of 25,000 people. It is a professional challenge, a dream that I have in my heart because it is also my birthday on September 22 and we have decided to face, assume this challenge with a lot of responsibility and that is why we are working hand in hand with many professionals from all areas so that it is carried out in the best way and to give people an unforgettable experience that night.

What meaning does it have for you to make this DVD and celebrate 15 years of your musical career in Valledupar?

It is a very significant challenge for my life, for my career, because it is a dream that I have been developing for several years, I have been making the first steps with my previous productions and The time has come to show the world My Best Version, to sing them unprecedented, romantic, parrandero, traditional vallenatomodern and aside, to celebrate with several people who have been part of my artistic career in some way, so I’m going to have some special luxury guests that night.

Alfredo Gutiérrez, Yader Romero, Rolando Ochoa, Gustavo Gutiérrez, ‘Yeyo’ Núñez’ and Luis Campillo will be part of Rafa Pérez’s concert. PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

The teacher ‘Yeyo’ Núñez mentioned that the press conference and presentation at the Guatapurí Shopping Center was a simulation of the concert on September 22. Who are the artists who are going to accompany you that day and what have each of them contributed to the career of Rafa Pérez?

The composers were the characters that gave me the endorsement of credibility before lovers of vallenato folklore. I will have maestro Aurelio ‘Yeyo’ Núñez, Gustavo Gutiérrez, ‘Chiche’ Maestre, Wilfran Castillo, Rafael Manjarrez… That day I will also have Yader Romero who was my partner in the Kvrass Group and with him we will remember several of the songs that we sowed in the hearts of the people and that were successful in Latin America.

Rolando Ochoa will also accompany me to interpret ‘La cajeta’ and other songs. The novelty of this concert will be the maestro Alfredo Gutiérrez, who in my opinion is the greatest living innovator that exists in Vallenato music.. I have always been an innovator and that is why I am a follower and admirer of all his innovations, so we are going to invite him to make history with us that night at Parque de la Leyenda.

What are the songs that they are going to perform on September 22 in the park of the Vallenata Legend?

In addition to the unpublished songs that we are already preparing for everyone, we are going to interpret my musical catalogue, some of the classics and hits that we have done with the composers… We are going to sing ‘La cajeta’, ‘Anhelos’, ‘Los novios’, ‘Festival en Guararé’, Kvrass’ hits like ‘El sabor del loco’, ‘Of course I love you’, ‘Que me beses’, there are so many songs that we managed to leave in the hearts of the people. This is a night that everyone is waiting for and we are going to live it with love as we are preparing it.

Whose idea was it to give away a car on September 22 in the middle of the concert?

There is a saying that there is more meaning in giving than in receiving and since it is Rafa Pérez’s birthday, I have no better gift than the love and appreciation of the people, I know that the person who takes that car home will treasure it with the affection and love with which I am giving it to them.or because I know that the people who are going to live with me that night are going to be people who appreciate me, who love me and who support my career, of course.

What is the docuseries ‘My best version’?

In a documentary we have tried to capture our entire path to the Parque de la Leyenda. We have been working for two months on what has to do with our launch in the Vallenata Legend park and we have decided to show people the reality of how every detail is happening, the achievements, the difficulties that have to be faced to achieve this dream. So don’t miss this serial documentary that we have been showing weekly about what has been happening in the preparation of the Vallenata Legend park.

BY: CARMEN LUCIA MENDOZA NECK / EL PILÓN.

