A shot to the left eye keeps a 3-year-old boy who was injured in the middle of an attempted robbery of a citizen in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar in a delicate state of health.

The event happened specifically in the 22nd street with 29th street in the vicinity of the House of Justice of said sector, where a robbery was taking place against a citizen and police officers, upon noticing the event, reacted against the criminal. Apparently, there was an exchange of shots between a police patrol car and the robber who fled the site.

The boy took the worst part when he was hit by a bullet when he was playing on the terrace of his home.

“I heard two sounds of shots and I cover my son with everything I can, but in the third shot that sounds I already see that they hit him. A policeman helped me and took me to the Santa Isabel clinic and then they transferred us to Laura Daniela, where we met,” said Johana Andrade, the boy’s mother.

He also maintained that he hopes that the authorities such as the mayor, governor, police and CTI will investigate the facts.

“Let them investigate what happened, the shot came directly from the police who were in front, I saw everything, here in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood other similar cases have happened and they remain that way,” said the infant’s mother.

For its part, the Police in Cesar said that the case is being investigated by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

