my country aims to launch Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft at 9:31 on May 30 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Jiuquan, May 29. my country aims to launch the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft at 9:31 on May 30, Beijing time.

This was announced by Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of the China Manned Space Program and deputy director of the China Manned Space Program Office, at the press conference on the Shenzhou 16 manned flight mission on the 29th.

Lin Xiqiang said that after the study and decision of the Space Station Application and Development Stage Flight Mission Headquarters, the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft will be launched at 9:31 on May 30, Beijing time. The flight crew will be composed of astronauts Jing Haipeng and Zhu Yangzhu. Formed with Gui Haichao, Jing Haipeng served as commander. Astronaut Jing Haipeng has participated in the manned missions of Shenzhou 7, 9, and 11. Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao are both flying for the first time.

“Currently, the state of the space station assembly and various equipment are working normally. The product quality of the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft and the Long March 2 F Yao 16 carrier rocket is under control. The crew of the Shenzhou 16 astronauts are in good condition. The equipment is running stably, and all preparatory work has been completed before launch.” Lin Xiqiang said that according to the plan, after the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft enters orbit, it will adopt an autonomous fast rendezvous and docking mode, docking with the radial port of the Tianhe core module, forming a A combination of three cabins and three boats. (Reporters Li Guoli, Li Yun, Guo Mingzhi)