My Country, My Home | The No. 101 bus bound for happiness makes the urban and rural areas join hands for prosperity

Editor’s note: Since 2003, Zhejiang has comprehensively promoted the project of “demonstration of thousands of villages and improvement of ten thousand villages”. Over the past 20 years, among the green waters and green mountains in Zhejiang, the villages have undergone countless changes and carried a lot of nostalgia. This is our village, and it is also a beautiful home. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the implementation of Zhejiang’s “Ten Thousand Project”, Zhejiang Online launched a special plan “My Country, My Home”. In the way of tracing the source, it went to the countryside to do research, feel the joy of transformation, and experience the tenderness of nostalgia. Record the new life of radiance.

News from Zhejiang Online, June 29 (Reporter Yang Shuo)There is such a bus line, known as the line to spring, which connects the urban area of ​​Jiaxing and the villages of Fengqiao Town. During the more than 20 years of commuting, it has witnessed the development and changes of urban and rural prosperity.

On March 23, 2004, Comrade Xi Jinping, then Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, came to Jiaxing to investigate the overall planning of urban and rural areas, boarded the No. 101 bus, and experienced the changes brought about by the integration of urban and rural public transportation in Jiaxing. Modernization is a systematic project, which needs to integrate resources and improve the layout.

The restored old version of bus No. 101 Photo by reporter Yang Shuo

Nostalgia and innovation bound for happiness

Over the past 19 years, Sanxing Village has kept in mind its entrustment and vigorously promoted the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. The constant traffic on the 101 road is a microcosm of the changes in urban-rural relations. Recalling the past, Xu Lijun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sanxing Village, Fengqiao Town, Jiaxing City, feels that the old scenes are vivid in his mind. “The 101 bus line runs between Jiaxing Railway Station and Fengqiao. It has been 21 years since it opened in 2002. In this Before the line was opened, it was very troublesome for villagers to leave the village and enter the city.”

Once the 101 line was opened, it received wide acclaim. The one-way trip only costs 4 yuan, which is convenient and affordable. At that time, the minibus with 19 seats was almost full every time. “In 2002, No. 101 was the most popular bus line. I ran five times a day, and there were familiar faces almost every time.” Shen Shuigen, the driver of No. 101 bus, said. At that time, there were 13 trains on Route 101, and a total of 65 buses ran throughout the day.

The restored old station sign of Line 101, the whole fare is only 4 yuan Photo by reporter Yang Shuo

Today, in order to meet the needs of tourists and villagers, Route 101 has extended its operating hours and increased night shifts. The last bus has been extended from 17:00 to 22:00, and 112 shifts will depart throughout the day. At the same time, the supporting hardware facilities of Route 101 have also been comprehensively upgraded, “We have uniformly installed pure electric carbon fiber vehicles, the LCD stop announcement screen and the bilingual voice station linkage are convenient for passengers to ride, and there is also a ‘mummy cabin’ for convenience. Breastfeeding mothers make buses more energy-efficient, more economical, safer and more comfortable.” Qiu Zhengyu, deputy general manager of Jiaxing Guohong Public Transport Co., Ltd. and secretary of the party branch of No. 101 Road, introduced.

The new version of No. 101 bus parked at the new platform of Sanxing Village Photo by reporter Yang Shuo

Urban-rural ties broaden the road to common wealth

As the heat rises, the greenery of Sanxing Village is dotted with peaches, and the joy of maturity is gradually overflowing. As a well-known main peach producing area, many villagers in Sanxing Village also sold their peaches to the city through Route 101, broadening the market.

“Before 101 was opened, peaches could not go out, and tourists could not come in. Once 101 line was opened, it not only solved the travel problem of villagers, but also stimulated the development of our industry.” Xu Lijun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Sanxing Village, Fengqiao Town, said . At that time, many villagers would take the peaches they grew at home and take the No. 101 bus to downtown Jiaxing to sell them. Ying Huaxing, a villager in Sanxing Village, was one of them.

Villagers picking ripe peaches Photo courtesy of Sanxing Village

“I have been selling peaches with my father since I was a teenager. At first, I had to take the ferry, which was a long and hard journey. Later, after the opening of the 101 road, it was much more convenient. We could take the sample peaches and take the bus to the city to discuss business. After the negotiation, we can directly deliver large quantities of peaches, saying goodbye to the days of selling peaches at roadside stalls.” Ying Huaxing said with a smile, the opening of the 101 line made Ying Huaxing’s peaches sell better and better, and he gradually became a villager. A peach planting expert, led the villagers to plant peaches to get rich, “Now if the village encounters problems with peach planting, they will come to me and I will answer them one by one, such as seedling supply, pest control, technical management, sales channels, etc. Seeing everyone grow peaches better and better and earn more and more, I also feel a sense of accomplishment.” Ying Huaxing said.

Photo courtesy of Sanxing Village, Peach Packaging Line

Nowadays, more and more tourists come to Sanxing Village by bus No. 101, and the peaches in Sanxing Village have opened up a new market. “We have launched self-picking, and tourists can experience the fun of picking peaches by themselves.” Huaxing said. The reporter learned that Sanxing Village has a total of 6,000 mu of various fruits, with a total output value of 180 million yuan in 2022, and an average income of about 30,000 yuan per mu.

The 101 road used to provide fresh blood for urban development, and now the 101 road brings inexhaustible power to the revitalization of the countryside.

Red line with live text tourism

“Let’s take this happy bus, enjoy the scenery along the 101 red tourist bus line through the window, feel the changes in Jiaxing’s urban and rural appearance, and witness Jiaxing’s steps towards common prosperity…”

Accompanied by the lecturer’s explanation, the tourists listened to the red memory of No. 101 Road while admiring the scenery outside the window. The current 101 road is not only a bus line, but also carries the red spirit. It has witnessed the integration of urban and rural areas in Jiaxing. “2022 is the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The 101 road red tourist route has been launched.” Qiu Zhengyu, deputy general manager of Jiaxing Guohong Public Transport Co., Ltd. and secretary of the party branch of 101 road, introduced.

Ni Yue is explaining the photo courtesy of China Hong Bus

In order to do a good job in the publicity work, Guohong Bus also established a “Happiness 101” publicity group, and launched a publicity service to re-take the red line. , Samsung Village and other important sites, as well as the history of the 101 bus itself, so that tourists can relive the red classics while taking the bus.

As one of the 101 red tourist route preachers, Ni Yue is very proud of his work. After more than ten speeches a month, his speeches will always add a lot of new content. “We all use interactive explanations. Talking and interacting with tourists, whenever a tourist is curious about the history of the attractions along the route, I will explain it carefully and write it down for the next time.”

During the Peach Blossom Festival, tourists come to Sanxing Village to enjoy the flowers. Photo courtesy of Sanxing Village

Up to now, 187 red study activities have been carried out, serving more than 4,500 people, allowing the red mobile classroom to “fly into the homes of ordinary people”. In addition to experience lectures, there are also many tourists who come here specifically for the red tourist route, “We often have a lot of tourists from Shanghai on the train. They came to Jiaxing on the Nanhu·1921 red tourist train. They heard about our 101 road. After the red tourist route, you can directly get on the train from the train station to experience it, which also greatly stimulates the tourism industry along the route, especially during the Peach Blossom Festival, there is an endless stream of tourists coming to Sanxing Village.” Qiu Zhengyu said.

From the 19-seat minibus to the pure electric carbon fiber bus, from the sweet carrying line to the red tourist line, the No. 101 bus has witnessed the development and changes of Jiaxing and surrounding villages, and it is also the best interpretation of the achievements of urban-rural integration. “We In the future, we will use the golden signboard of 101 Road to transform the beautiful countryside into a beautiful economy, and then use the beautiful economy to strengthen the collective economy and help farmers increase their income.” Xu Lijun, party secretary of Sanxing Village, Fengqiao Town, said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

