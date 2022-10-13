At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan, October 13 (Li Guoli, Hao Mingxin) At 6:53 on October 13, my country used the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center to successfully launch the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite into the sky, and the satellite went smoothly. Entering the predetermined orbit, the launch mission was a complete success.

This satellite mainly provides localized data protection for emergency management and the main business of the ecological environment. At the same time, it serves industries such as natural resources, water conservancy, agriculture and rural areas, forestry and grassland, and earthquakes.

The mission was the 443rd flight of the Long March series of launch vehicles.

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

