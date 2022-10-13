Home News my country successfully launched 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite – Teller Report
News

my country successfully launched 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite – Teller Report

by admin
my country successfully launched 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite – Teller Report

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

Xinhua News Agency, Taiyuan, October 13 (Li Guoli, Hao Mingxin) At 6:53 on October 13, my country used the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center to successfully launch the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite into the sky, and the satellite went smoothly. Entering the predetermined orbit, the launch mission was a complete success.

This satellite mainly provides localized data protection for emergency management and the main business of the ecological environment. At the same time, it serves industries such as natural resources, water conservancy, agriculture and rural areas, forestry and grassland, and earthquakes.

The mission was the 443rd flight of the Long March series of launch vehicles.

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

See also  The release of 12 boutique tourism routes along the Beijing section of the Grand Canal leads the transformation and upgrading of canal tourism

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

At 6:53 on October 13, my country successfully launched the 5-meter S-SAR01 satellite using the Long March 2C carrier rocket at the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Xu Chunlei)

[
责编：杨煜 ]

You may also like

Treviso, surveyor Giovanni Mossenta died

Earthquake in Catanzaro, shock magnitude between 4.2 and...

2023 college graduates series of supply and demand...

Languages, sports, robotics and Latin: the Agosti di...

Kaifeng City Epidemic Prevention and Control Video Conference...

L’Aquila earthquake: when the victim’s negligent conduct amplifies...

From 0-24:00 on October 11, 22 new cases...

The EU between the Nobel Prize for Peace...

Countdown to the inauguration, Liliana Segre presides over...

Chen Miner and Hu Henghua emphasized the sense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy