my country successfully launched Remote Sensing No. 35 05 satellites

At 12:19 on September 6, 2022, Beijing time, my country used the Long March 2D carrier rocket at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center to successfully launch the Remote Sensing 35 Group 05 satellites into space. The satellite successfully entered the predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success. The satellite is mainly used for scientific experiments, land and resources census, agricultural production estimation, disaster prevention and mitigation and other fields.

