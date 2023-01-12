Every AI newsletter, the reporter learned from the National Geological Survey Work Conference held today that my country has successfully won the bid for the largest geological mapping project in Saudi Arabia. At present, the project has officially launched and implemented.

This time, the China Geological Survey of the Ministry of Natural Resources successfully won the bid for the “Saudi Arabia Shield Fine Geological Mapping” project, with an amount of about 1.439 billion yuan. The project will carry out 271 pieces of geological mapping at a scale of 1:100,000 within the 600,000 square kilometers of the Saudi Arabian Shield, with the goal of promoting mineral exploration and finding new ore-forming geological bodies. The project period is 11 years.

Geological mapping is a basic working method in mineral census and exploration. It conducts systematic geological observation of the working area or the discovered mining area, measures and draws a geological map of a certain scale, and finds out the geological structure characteristics of the working area or the discovered mining area. And the geological conditions of mineral formation and occurrence, and provide data basis for further prospecting or exploration work. (CCTV News)