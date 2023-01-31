Finance is an important force to promote economic and social development. The Central Economic Work Conference proposed to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, keep the growth rate of broad money supply and social financing scale basically matching the nominal economic growth rate, and guide financial institutions to increase support for small and micro enterprises, technological innovation, green development and other fields intensity.

At present, how effective is my country’s financial support for the development of the real economy? To implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, what new measures are financial management departments and financial institutions taking? Recently, the reporter conducted an interview.

Unblock the financial bloodline, make every effort to stabilize economic growth and stabilize market players

The construction site of the lithium battery cathode material project of Yunnan Yinghe New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. is in full swing. With the development of new energy vehicles, energy storage and other related industries, the demand for lithium-ion batteries has risen rapidly, driving the continuous increase in demand for upstream lithium-ion battery cathode materials. Yinghe Company urgently needs to invest funds to build a new production base and purchase production equipment. However, the funding problem once became the bottleneck of the project construction.

“In the early stage of construction, due to shortage of funds and other reasons, the progress of the project was relatively slow.” said Wang Yuanbin, financial director of Yinghe Company. After understanding the capital needs of the company, the Yunnan Branch of China Construction Bank opened a green approval channel, and with the support of the People’s Bank of China‘s special refinancing for equipment renovation, it completed the loan approval process for the company within a week.

“Financial assistance has made our project construction even more powerful, and the production scale of 50,000 tons of cathode materials per year has laid a solid foundation for the rapid development of the company.” Wang Yuanbin is full of confidence in the company’s development this year.

Since 2022, my country has taken multiple measures to increase financial support, and make every effort to stabilize economic growth and market players. The People’s Bank of China lowered the deposit reserve ratio twice successively to maintain a reasonable and sufficient liquidity. The continuous flow of financial blood has provided strong support for the healthy development of the real economy. The data shows that the cumulative increase in my country’s social financing scale in 2022 will be 32.01 trillion yuan, 668.9 billion yuan more than the previous year; in 2022, my country’s RMB loans will increase by 21.31 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.36 trillion yuan year-on-year.

At the same time, in response to the temporary difficulties encountered by small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, the state has introduced a policy of deferred loan repayment and interest payment to help market players tide over the difficulties.

Jiangsu Taizhou Zhongji Thermal Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. is a small and micro enterprise. Affected by the epidemic and fluctuations in material prices, the payment for goods was delayed, and a loan was due at the end of 2022. Just when the company was in a hurry, the Taizhou Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau instructed Taixing Rural Commercial Bank to apply for a deferred repayment procedure for the company’s 5 million yuan loan that was about to expire. “The capital chain is now easy, and we can do a good job this year.” Xing Zhiyong, chairman of the company, said.

“Small and micro enterprises are the focus of financial policy, and we must continue to implement various national support policies.” Liu Weimin, deputy director of the Taizhou Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, said that the bureau will closely track the implementation of the policy of deferred repayment of principal and interest to improve The ability of financial services to the real economy.

Optimize the credit structure and increase support for key areas and weak links

Green factory, FSC forest certification… In the production workshop of Zhejiang Anyusheng Technology Co., Ltd., there is a strong sense of “green” everywhere.

“Base paper has traceable green certification and can be recycled.” Huang Deyin, chairman of the company, said that in order to achieve green development, the company’s printing inks specially use water-based inks. The solvent is mainly water rather than chemical solvents, which significantly reduces VOC (volatile sexual organic compounds) emissions.

The green transformation and development of this enterprise is supported by special funds from financial institutions.

In December 2022, Huang Deyin planned to purchase a batch of automation equipment to promote green transformation, but he was discouraged by financial difficulties. Anji Rural Commercial Bank under the jurisdiction of Zhejiang Rural Commercial United Bank immediately issued 8 million yuan of low-interest loans to enterprises to solve their funding gap after learning about the situation. With increasing investment in technological innovation, energy saving and emission reduction, the company’s products are becoming more and more popular in the market.

Since last year, Anji Rural Commercial Bank has set aside 2 billion yuan in special funds to support the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, focusing on helping companies improve their high-end, digital, and green levels. Ma Liangui, chairman of Anji Rural Commercial Bank, said that this year the bank will continue to make good use of the central bank’s re-lending and other policy tools, adopt “one enterprise, one policy” for the green industry, and plan to issue 3 billion yuan in green loans to provide more financial support for green development .

Since 2022, in order to guide financial institutions to optimize their credit structure and accurately serve the real economy, the People’s Bank of China has introduced a number of structural monetary policy tools such as technological innovation and re-lending. The role of monetary policy will continue to strengthen financial services for “three rural”, small and micro enterprises, private enterprises and other fields, and promote the “increase in volume, expansion in area and price reduction” of inclusive finance. In 2022, the balance of inclusive small and micro loans will increase by 23.8% year-on-year, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the balance of various loans. The number of Pratt & Whitney small and micro credit customers was 56.52 million, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%.

Precise and powerful policies to increase support for domestic demand and supply systems

The Central Economic Work Conference proposed that a prudent monetary policy should be precise and powerful. At present, financial management departments and financial institutions are speeding up the implementation of the deployment of the meeting.

The People’s Bank of China proposes to implement a sound monetary policy in a precise and powerful manner, increase financial support for domestic demand and supply systems, give full play to the functions of monetary and credit policy tools, and strongly support the recovery and expansion of consumption, key infrastructure and national development plans. project construction.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission recently stated that financial policies should be more proactive in cooperating with fiscal and social policies, and giving priority to supporting the recovery and expansion of consumption. Strengthen financial relief and assistance for traditional service industries such as catering, cultural tourism, etc., especially small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, which have been hit by the epidemic.

In Guangdong, financial institutions are comprehensively assessing corporate credit needs, formulating financial service plans for each household, and continuing to increase financial support. “We will implement a prudent monetary policy accurately and forcefully, and mobilize more social funds to participate in the recovery and expansion of consumption, as well as the construction of key infrastructure and major projects.” The main person in charge of the Guangzhou Branch of the People’s Bank of China said.

Tian Guoli, chairman of CCB, said that CCB will fully support advanced manufacturing, technological innovation, green and low-carbon, new infrastructure construction, new energy system construction, and transformation and upgrading of traditional industries this year, helping to create effective supply and improve supply quality.

“Monetary policy in the next stage should focus on the two aspects of ‘precision’ and ‘powerfulness’ to further improve the accuracy and effectiveness of serving the real economy.” Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union and a part-time researcher at Fudan University’s Institute of Finance, believes that, “Precise” means highlighting the role of structural monetary policy tools, implementing precise drip irrigation, and optimizing the credit structure; “powerful” means providing financial institutions with long-term, stable and low-cost funds through various measures, so as to stabilize growth and expand domestic demand. Provide strong and effective financial support.