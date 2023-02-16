Home News my country will launch 3 spacecraft this year for the first time to publicly solicit mission identification from the public – Teller Report Teller Report
my country will launch 3 spacecraft this year for the first time to publicly solicit mission identification from the public

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-16 07:16

According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 15th (Li Guoli and Deng Meng) According to the flight mission plan, my country will launch the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft, the Shenzhou-16 manned spacecraft, and the Shenzhou-17 manned spacecraft successively this year. On the 15th, the China Manned Space Engineering Office officially released the “Announcement on the Solicitation of Manned Space Flight Mission Logos in 2023”, openly soliciting the 2023 manned space flight mission logos from the public.

This is the first time in the history of China‘s manned spaceflight project that the mission logo is publicly solicited from the whole society.

This time we are mainly soliciting for the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft flight mission, the Shenzhou-16 manned flight mission, and the Shenzhou-17 manned flight mission logo design scheme and explanation of ideas. All natural persons, legal persons and Organizations can participate. The full text of the “Announcement” and its conditions and requirements can be found on the special page of China Manned Space Engineering Network (http://www.cmse.gov.cn/hdjl/bszjhd/). The deadline for solicitation is 24:00 on March 6, 2023, and online voting and results will be announced later.

After China‘s space station is fully completed, China‘s manned space station project has officially entered the application and development stage. Two manned spacecraft and one to two cargo spacecraft will be launched every year. According to the flight mission plan, it is planned to launch the Tianzhou-6 cargo spacecraft in May 2023, docking at the rear port of the core module to form a combination of three cabins and two ships, which will be used by the uplink astronauts to stay and consume supplies, maintenance spare parts, propellants and Apply mission load samples and downlink on-orbit waste; launch the Shenzhou 16 manned spacecraft in May, and dock with the radial port of the core module to form a three-cabin and three-vessel combination; launch the Shenzhou 17 manned spacecraft in October, docking At the forward port of the core cabin, a combination of three cabins and three ships is formed. During the two manned flight missions, activities such as astronaut out-of-cabin activities and cargo airlock out-of-vehicle missions will be carried out, space science experiments and technical experiments will be carried out, routine work on platform management, work related to astronaut support, and popular science education will be carried out.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Author: Li Guoli Deng Meng Editor: Zheng Haiyun

