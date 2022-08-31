On the morning of the 30th, with the successful laying of the last group of 500-meter-long steel rails on the track bed at Xiamen North Station of the newly built Fu (zhou) Xiamen (men) railway, the first cross-sea high-speed railway in my country, the entire railway line was laid.

The newly built Fuzhou-Xiamen Railway has a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour and a total length of 277.42 kilometers. There are three extremely difficult construction sites for track laying along the whole line, namely three sea-crossing bridges in Meizhou Bay, Quanzhou Bay and An Bay. China Railway Nanchang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. and the construction unit actively explore scientific and technological innovation. In the track laying construction process, the domestic advanced track laying equipment for the two lines is used to realize the simultaneous laying of long rails on the left and right lines, which is 60% higher than the traditional track laying unit. The operation efficiency is high, and the daily progress can lay about 6 kilometers of long rails. After the railway is completed and opened to traffic, Fuzhou and Xiamen will realize a “one-hour living circle”, and Xiamen, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou will form a “half-hour traffic circle”.