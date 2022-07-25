Today’s news , according to CCTV Financial Channel, my country’s first cross-sea high-speed railway, the main bridge project of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, has been completed. It is reported that the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway line starts from Fuzhou in the north and ends at Xiamen and Zhangzhou in the south. There are 8 stations in Fuzhou South, Fuqing West, Putian, Quangang, Quanzhou East, Quanzhou South, Xiamen North and Zhangzhou, with a total length of 277.42 kilometers. The design speed is 350 kilometers per hour, and it is expected to run in the second half of next year. After completion and opening to traffic, Fuzhou and Xiamen will realize a “1-hour living circle”.

In order to ensure the safety, quality and efficiency of track laying construction, the construction unit adopts the national advanced construction technology and mechanical equipment, and integrates wireless network transmission, positioning and navigation and other technologies into the dispatching system to realize intelligent, information-based and visual management of dispatching command.

In addition, during the construction of the Fuzhou-Xiamen High-speed Railway Meizhou Bay Cross-sea Bridge, my country’s self-developed thousand-ton rack transport integrated machine “Kunlun” made its debut for the first time. A new breakthrough in construction technology.

With the completion and opening of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway, it will shorten the space-time distance between Fuzhou, Xiamen, Quanzhou and Zhangzhou. A 1-hour traffic circle will be formed in Rongning, Xiamen, and a half-hour traffic circle will be formed in Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Quanzhou. Rapid development.