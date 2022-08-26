The reporter learned from the press conference held by the National Health and Health Commission today: my country’s health science and technology innovation capabilities have been significantly improved, and a number of important scientific and technological achievements have emerged, providing strong scientific and technological support for the development of health and health.

Liu Dengfeng, Inspector of the Department of Science and Education of the National Health Commission, introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country’s health science and technology innovation system has been continuously strengthened, and health and health science and technology innovation has made significant progress. The National Health Commission took the lead in organizing the implementation of two major special projects, “Major New Drug Creation” and “Prevention and Control of Major Infectious Diseases such as AIDS and Viral Hepatitis”, and supported 80 Class I new drugs approved for marketing, 16 times that before the implementation of the special projects. It will vigorously promote the leap-forward development of my country’s new drug research and development from imitation to innovation and the pharmaceutical industry from large to strong, and drive the leap-forward improvement of my country’s infectious disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment and control level. In the face of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, relying on the long-term deployment of major special projects and accumulated R&D capabilities, talent teams and advantageous technology platforms, the pathogen can be quickly identified, scientific traceability is carried out, a series of diagnostic products are developed, and vaccine and drug research and development are carried out. So far, 9 vaccines have been approved by the State Food and Drug Administration for conditional marketing or emergency use, and 3 vaccines have been included in WHO’s emergency centralized procurement.

The construction of the health science and technology innovation system has been continuously improved, and the industry governance capacity has been continuously improved. 50 national clinical medical research centers have been established in 20 fields including cardiovascular disease, and 75 state key laboratories have been established in the field of biomedicine. Construction of national major scientific and technological infrastructure for translational medicine in 5 medical institutions including Peking Union Medical College Hospital, layout and construction of 109 key laboratories at the committee level, and full coverage of provincial administrative areas. Initiate and implement the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences’ medical and health science and technology innovation project, establish a new mechanism for resource allocation that is stably supported by scientific research institutes, improve and improve medical research management policies such as clinical research, ethical review, scientific research integrity, and achievement transformation, and effectively promote the standardized and healthy development of medical research .

Strengthen the construction of the pathogenic microorganism laboratory system to provide a strong guarantee for maintaining and shaping the national biosecurity work. The National Health and Health Commission takes the lead in setting up a national biosecurity work coordination mechanism, coordinating the legal responsibilities and tasks related to the implementation of the biosecurity law, vigorously promoting the construction of a national biosecurity risk prevention and control system, and striving to improve the country’s biosecurity governance capabilities. A relatively complete pathogenic microorganism laboratory biosafety platform system has been established, providing strong support for scientific research, disease prevention and control and industrial development.

Continue to deepen the reform of medical and educational collaboration to provide reliable talent guarantee for the development of health services. A total of 830,000 residents have been trained. At the same time, continue to strengthen the training of in-demand talents in general practice, pediatrics, and psychiatry. By the end of 2021, the number of physicians in the country has reached 4.287 million, and the number of physicians per 1,000 population has reached 3.04, which is close to the level of physician allocation in developed countries. Among them, the number of general practitioners, pediatricians, and psychiatrists reached 435,000, 206,000, and 64,000, respectively, an increase of 295%, 102%, and 173% over 2012, providing talent guarantee for the construction of a healthy China. (Reporter Bai Jianfeng)

“People’s Daily” (August 26, 2022, version 11)

