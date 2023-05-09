my country’s high-skilled talent training and supply system is increasingly perfect Subsidized vocational skills training exceeds 100 million person-times

Date: 2023-05-09

Skilled personnel are an important part of our country’s talent team and an important force supporting Chinese manufacturing and Chinese creation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country, great progress has been made in the training of skilled talents in our country: do a good job in top-level design, improve skills training, strengthen education, and build a platform for talents… With the efforts of all parties, the team of skilled talents has been continuously enriched, and innovation capabilities have been further enhanced , providing surging impetus for high-quality development.

Concentrating on research for more than 20 years and completing more than 300 research and development tasks, Ma Xiaoguang, a CNC milling worker of Beijing North Vehicle Group Co., Ltd., has grown from an ordinary worker to the leader of a national skill master studio;

Taking root in the shipbuilding industry for 27 years and undertaking a series of difficult welding tasks, Wei Fengyun, a senior welder technician of China Shipbuilding Group Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd., is known as “Shipyard Hua Mulan”…

On May 7, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security held the 16th High-Skilled Personnel Commendation Conference in Beijing, including Ma Xiaoguang and Wei Fengyun. The conference commended 30 winners of the China Skills Award and 295 national technical experts.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated: “Cultivating a large number of high-quality talents with both ability and political integrity is a long-term development plan for the country and the nation.” In recent years, what progress has been made in the cultivation of skilled talents in our country? What sense of acquisition does a skilled person have? How can relevant departments strengthen policy support? A few days ago, the reporter interviewed the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and some winners of the new China Skills Award and representatives of national technical experts.

Remarkable results, high-skilled talent quality and quality

According to the relevant person in charge of the Vocational Capacity Building Department of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has made great progress in the work of high-skilled talents. At present, there are more than 60 million high-skilled talents nationwide, accounting for 30% of skilled workers. The team of skilled talents has been continuously enriched, the vitality of talents has been continuously released, and innovation capabilities have been further enhanced, providing a surging impetus for my country’s high-quality development.

From the perspective of specific results, the skills training is more perfect.

On April 15, at the Tangshan Power Supply Company of State Grid Jibei Electric Power Co., Ltd., more than 40 young employees sat together and learned robot power operation and maintenance technology from Li Zheng, the winner of the 16th China Skills Award and senior technician. “In order to implement the new apprenticeship system, I will regularly carry out activities such as mentoring apprentices, project research ‘hand in hand’, and research competitions, and strive to cultivate more compound talents who understand the principles and are proficient in practice.” Li Zheng said that his work The studio was rated as “National Skill Master Studio”, and has brought out 42 outstanding apprentices, 15 of whom have been rated as senior technicians.

The person in charge of the Department of Occupational Capacity Building of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security stated that in recent years, my country has established and implemented a lifelong vocational skills training system that covers all urban and rural laborers, runs through the lifelong learning and work of laborers, and meets the needs of employment, entrepreneurship, talent growth, and economic and social development. . For example, to improve the skills of migrant workers, implement the “Spring Tide Action” and the vocational skills improvement plan for the new generation of migrant workers; for college graduates who have left school and are unemployed, implement the “Millions of Youth Skills Training Action” and the “Malanhua Plan” for entrepreneurship training.

Since 2019, my country has carried out vocational skills improvement actions. Through the implementation of employment and entrepreneurship training for key groups, job skills improvement training, and work-based training, a total of more than 100 million subsidized trainings have been carried out. In 2021, my country will fully implement the new-type apprenticeship training for enterprises with Chinese characteristics. At present, nearly 2 million new-type apprentices have been trained. A vocational skills training supply system has basically been formed across the country, with enterprise independent training and market-oriented training as the main supply, and government-subsidized training as a beneficial supplement.

Technical education was strengthened.

“Students are asked to divide the work according to the tasks of safety personnel, technicians, and programmers, and complete the processing of aviation joints according to the task book.” At the beginning of April, at the CNC Machining Engineering Center of Changzhi Technician College, Shanxi Province, the 16th National Technical Expert Qiao Teacher Lin is teaching the students in the young crop class of CNC milling major. The school belongs to the first stage of construction of engineering-study integration approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. On the basis of in-depth research, Qiao Lin actively promotes teaching reform and organizes practical teaching in close combination with the real tasks of the enterprise. The students’ hands-on ability and comprehensive professional quality have been significantly improved.

In recent years, my country has vigorously improved the technical education policy system, promulgated the “14th Five-Year Plan for Technical Education”, revised the “National Catalog of Technical Colleges and Universities”, and formulated comprehensive reforms of technical colleges, teacher recruitment, student funding, entrepreneurial innovation, etc. A series of measures have improved the professionalism and influence of technical education. By the end of 2022, there will be 2,551 technical colleges and universities across the country, with 4.45 million students in school, and the scale of students in school and vocational training will hit a record high.

Top talent continues to emerge.

Recently, Chen Chu, the 16th national technical expert and senior technician of Zhengzhou Finance and Economics Technician College, was very busy: “I am the deputy head of the technical expert group and the deputy chief referee of the Second Henan Vocational Skills Competition. More than 2,000 outstanding contestants compete for 70 events, and the winners will represent Henan in the national skills competition, and even stand on the stage of the World Skills Competition.” Chen Chu has been working as a skill competition coach and judge for more than 20 years. promote.

Since 2011, my country’s high-skilled talents have participated in 6 World Skills Competitions and won 36 gold medals in total.

“In order to encourage skilled workers to carry forward the spirit of craftsman, we have increased the recognition and rewards of outstanding high-skilled talents.” The relevant person in charge of the Department of Vocational Capacity Building of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security introduced that since 2012, my country has commended 180 Chinese Skills Awards. 1,897 national technical experts, 954 national-level high-skilled talent training bases, and 1,196 national-level skill master studios have been built, which have played a very good role in demonstration.

Build a platform to create good conditions for talent development

In October 2022, the Central Office and the State Office issued the “Opinions on Strengthening the Construction of High-Skilled Talent Teams in the New Era” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”), which will increase the intensity of training high-skilled personnel, improve the use of skills-oriented systems, and establish skills Deployment has been made in terms of the personnel occupational skill level system and diversified evaluation mechanism, and the establishment of a highly skilled talent recognition and incentive mechanism. In the past year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has launched a series of effective measures around the whole chain of skilled personnel training, use, evaluation, and incentives to create favorable conditions for the development of high-skilled personnel.

Do a good job in top-level design and improve the policy system for building a skilled talent team. “In 2022, in addition to promoting the introduction of the “Opinions”, we have also introduced many forward-looking and pioneering policies, which provide a strong guarantee for deepening the reform of the system and mechanism of skilled talents. Expand the scope of evaluation and employment of special-level technicians, promote the pilot work of evaluation and employment of chief technicians, etc. By the end of 2022, more than 22,000 enterprises and more than 7,400 social training evaluation organizations across the country have completed the filing, and more than 11 million vocational skill level certificates were issued that year. The relevant person in charge of the Department of Vocational Capacity Building of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said.

Focus on key groups and carry out large-scale and high-quality vocational skills training. In 2022, the Human Resources and Social Security Department will focus on key groups such as college graduates, rural migrant workers, and unemployed persons, as well as key areas such as manufacturing and health care, carry out large-scale and high-quality vocational skills training, and overfulfill the annual subsidized vocational skills training 15 million target missions. At the same time, we will implement the vocational skills improvement project in the key areas of national rural revitalization, and continue to carry out work such as aiding Tibet for technical education talents and “group-style” assistance for Xinjiang education talents.

Build a stage for success, and actively organize vocational skills competitions in various industries. In the special competition of the 2022 WorldSkills Competition, the Chinese delegation ranked first in the world in terms of gold medals and total group scores, even though they only participated in about half of the events. China has also successfully won the right to host the 48th WorldSkills Competition in 2026. All localities and related industries actively carry out vocational skills competitions. In 2022, about half of the provinces will hold provincial-level comprehensive vocational skills competitions, singing the main theme of making talents with skills and serving the country with skills.

Improve the system and continue to expand the high-skilled talent team

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to “strengthen the support of talents in modernization construction” and “improve the lifelong vocational skills training system”, which for the first time promoted craftsmen and high-skilled talents from big countries to national strategic talents.

The relevant person in charge of the Department of Vocational Capacity Building of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security introduced that at present and in the future, the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the “Opinions” will be the main line. Continue to expand the high-skilled talent team by starting from the channels for talent growth and improving the construction level of technical colleges and universities.

Fully implement the “Opinions” and promote the Skills China Action. “This year, the task division plan for implementing the “Opinions” has been issued, and the high-skilled leading talent training plan will also be launched to continue to promote the joint construction of skilled provinces and cities by ministries and provinces, and accelerate the construction of skilled China.” People say.

Improve the lifelong vocational skills training system and improve the quality of skilled personnel training. This year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security will promote the basic project of manufacturing skills to drive the cultivation of skilled talents in the manufacturing industry; it will further promote the “14th Five-Year Plan” vocational skills training plan, and carry out large-scale vocational skills training for key industries, key groups and urgently needed areas. Promote the alleviation of structural employment contradictions.

Improve the skill evaluation system and unblock the growth channels for skilled talents. This year, the “new eight-level worker” vocational skill level system will be promoted, and the evaluation and recruitment of special-level technicians and chief technicians will be strengthened to break the “ceiling” for the growth of skilled talents; the action of vocational skill level identification, quality improvement and scope expansion will be implemented in depth, and socialization will be promoted Vocational skill level certification will benefit more workers.

Strengthen the quality of technical education and improve the construction level of technical colleges. This year, we will vigorously promote the training mode of engineering-study-integrated skilled personnel, and carry out high-quality teacher training, major and course construction; we will further deepen school-enterprise cooperation and promote the construction of a technical education alliance (group). We will promote the implementation of the project of meeting the standards for running vocational schools, and continue to increase investment in technical colleges.