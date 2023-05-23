Home » my country’s scientific expedition team climbed to the summit of Mount Everest to carry out multiple scientific investigations – Xinhua English.news.cn
my country's scientific expedition team climbed to the summit of Mount Everest to carry out multiple scientific investigations

5moon23Day

2023Mount Everest Expedition Team Member

Successful summit of Mount Everest

On May 23, members of the scientific expedition team displayed the national flag on the summit of Mount Everest.

On May 23, members of the scientific expedition team took snow and ice samples from the summit of Mount Everest.


On May 23, members of the scientific expedition team displayed the banner of the second comprehensive scientific investigation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau on the summit of Mount Everest.

Photography: Laba

Editor: Zhang Shanchen, Liu Lianfen, Ma Jing, Han Fang

