Source title: The world‘s first list of geological heritage sites announced the inclusion of seven geological heritage in my country

The International Federation of Geological Sciences recently announced the world's first list of geological heritage sites. A total of 7 geological heritage sites in China have been selected, including the Permian/Triassic mass extinction and the "Golden Nail" section of Changxing Meishan, Zhejiang Province, which were separately declared by my country. Inner Mongolia Badain Jaran Desert Bilut high sandy mountains and lakes, Hong Kong Early Cretaceous acid igneous rock columnar joints, Yunnan Chengjiang Cambrian fossil origin and fossil library, Yunnan Stone Forest Karst, Tibet South Tibet Rongbu Canyon detachment structural system, as well as my country and China. The Ordovician rocks of Mount Everest jointly declared by Nepal. On the 26th, the China Selected Sites Press Conference was held in Changxing, Huzhou, Zhejiang Province. Experts from the Geological Heritage Committee of the International Federation of Geosciences and representatives of various heritage sites jointly discussed the scientific research and protection of geological heritage sites. It is reported that the International Geosciences Association is an international, non-governmental academic organization and one of the most active earth science groups in the world. The IUGS geological heritage site refers to the key area of ​​the geological heritage/geological process with international significance, which means that the geological heritage site has the highest international geological value and research level, and has been effectively protected. Zhang Jianping, vice chairman of the Geological Heritage Committee of the International Federation of Geological Sciences and a professor at China University of Geosciences (Beijing), said that the seven selected geological heritage sites in my country are outstanding representatives of China's geological heritage, and they are important for studying the geological evolution of Asia and enhancing the international influence of China's geological heritage. It is of great significance to promote international cooperation in geological scientific research, exchanges and mutual learning, and to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. Among them, the Changxing Meishan Permian/Triassic mass extinction and the "Golden Nail" section are not only one of the three most important dating boundaries in the history of the earth (the dating boundary between the Paleozoic and the Mesozoic), but also the largest in the history of the earth. Boundary stratotypes linked to a mass extinction event and global environmental change. Shen Shuzhong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at Nanjing University, said that at present, the international community is generally concerned about the damage that global warming may cause to the earth's ecosystem, but it is difficult to obtain a clear answer based on existing observation records or speculations.

