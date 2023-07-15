My dog ​​sleeps in my bed: is it bad?

Dogs are considered man’s best friend for many reasons.

Their loyalty, company and unconditional love are just some of the qualities that attract us to them.

Many dog ​​owners are faced with the decision of whether or not to allow their pets to sleep in the bed with them.

While some consider it an affectionate and comforting gesture, others have concerns about health and the implications for the human-dog relationship.

There are different aspects related to the fact of allowing a dog to sleep in the bed and we will analyze if this practice is good or bad for their health and our relationship with them.

The perspective of the advocates of sleeping with dogs

For many dog ​​owners, sleeping with their pet is a pleasant and comforting experience.

Supporters of this practice argue that sharing a bed with your dog strengthens the emotional bond between the two of you and promotes feelings of safety and security. welfare.

Furthermore, they argue that physical contact with your dog can release endorphins and reduce stress, which improves sleep quality and overall mood.

Benefits for dogs

From the dogs’ perspective, sleeping in their owner’s bed can provide them with a greater sense of belonging and security.

Dogs are social animals that crave companionship and contact with loved ones.

Allowing them to sleep in bed can satisfy this need and prevent them from feeling lonely or anxious at night.

Also, the body temperature of humans can provide additional warmth, especially in the colder seasons, which can be beneficial for smaller breed or short-haired dogs.

Hygiene Considerations

One of the main concerns that are raised against letting dogs sleep in bedding is hygiene.

Dogs, especially those that spend time outdoors or in contact with other animals, can carry dirt, parasites, or allergens with them.

This can be problematic for people who are allergic or have respiratory conditions.

However, maintaining a good grooming routine for your dog, such as regular bathing and clean paws, as well as frequent bedding, can minimize this problem and maintain a clean environment.

limits and training

It is important to set clear and consistent limits if a dog is allowed to sleep on the bed.

This means that the dog must learn to wait for an invitation to climb on the bed and to respect its owner’s personal space.

Proper training is essential to ensure that the dog understands the rules and follows them.

If the dog shows signs of dominance, anxiety, or aggressive behavior, co-sleeping may need to be reconsidered.

medical considerations

Some experts argue that allowing a dog to sleep on the bed can have negative consequences for human health.

For example, people with weakened immune systems or who suffer from allergies may experience more severe symptoms or trigger allergic reactions.

Also, certain parasites, such as fleas or mites, could be transmitted more easily.

It is important to consider the health status of family members before deciding to allow the dog to sleep in the bed.

