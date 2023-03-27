Consternation has caused in Valledupar, the case of intra-family violence registered on Saturday afternoon in the Altos de La Popa residential complex, in which a bricklayer stabbed his ex-wife and his daughter, and then tried to commit suicide.

Edwin Martínez Pérez, 41, a bricklayer, arrived at the residential unit, where he had entry restrictions, and in an oversight of the security personnel, he managed to enter Tower 4, apartment 203, where he had a discussion with his former sentimental partner Edith Johana Palomino Acevedo, 41, reaching the extreme of taking out a sharp short weapon, managing to injure her in the neck. His state of health is stable and he remains at the Laura Daniela Clinic in this capital.

Their daughter, Stefania Martínez Palomino, 21, intervened in the struggle, who, in her attempt to prevent injury to her mother, was also stabbed by the man on the index finger of her left hand.

The bricklayer, seeing his two bloody relatives, chose to attack himself in the chest, for which he was confined in a clinic, where he is guarded by the authorities as a prisoner, and in the next few hours he will be prosecuted.

It is important to highlight that when the residents of the sector realized what had happened, some proceeded to brutally beat him. They forced him down the stairs and on public roads they beat and kicked him until the National Police arrived to rescue him and control the situation.

‘I PLANNED IT ALL’

Stefania Martínez Palomino, daughter of the couple, stated that her father had been harassing her mother by not accepting the separation and that she has a new partner, even they had ordered the surveillance of the residential complex, not to allow her to enter.

“He came directly to claim my mother, to attack her, that’s why I went to defend her. The attack was premeditated, he planned everything, so I hope he pays for what he did, since the tragedy could have been greater. They have been separated for a year and five months and he has never accepted it,” said the young woman.

He added that the harassment was constant, however, they never filed a complaint with the authorities, they themselves sought to protect themselves. He said he was unaware of his father’s state of health.

