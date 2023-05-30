Home » My friend Fiorillo
My friend Fiorillo

Once, while in Bogotá, Eligio García Márquez, Yiyo, told me: “Let’s go to Cromos, to introduce you to Fiorillo”.

It was Cromos when it was on Calle 19 with Carrera 5.

When we entered the newsroom we saw a young man in front of a typewriter, with large glasses.

From that moment on, a quartet of friends was formed, Roberto Burgos, Yiyo, Fiorillo and Valverde. It was, more or less 1977.

Burgos, Eligio and I were friends almost a decade before.

I went to Bogotá frequently, I had lived for two years after my stay in Mexico, sharing an apartment with Carlos Mayolo, who put me up.

Fiorillo’s career was brilliant.

He was on the 7 o’clock news, on Noticias Uno, about those times there is a testimony from Coronel, where he assures that all journalism learned it from Fiorillo.

Years later, almost two decades, we ate in Barranquilla, Fiorillo, Coronel and myself.

It was in the Uribe government and all night he talked about a person who was rarely mentioned at the time, Mancuso.

We met Fiorillo again in New York, when he lived in Manhattan, in a small apartment with Claudia Muñoz.

We went to the Puerto Rican party, he happily accompanied me to interview Nelson Pinedo, at a special event in Sonora Matancera, and while we were talking, Tite Curet arrived, and only Nelson and Tite spoke, we, in absolute bliss, hearing.

Then there were the times of the Cartagena Film Festival, every year, we created and Gabo supported us to form the Critics’ Jury, with the authorization of Víctor Nieto.

Later on, Gabo was the Festival Advisor and we were his colleagues at the Hotel Caribe restaurant, at breakfasts that began when we came from the beach, at 8, and lasted until noon.

Fiorillo ended up creating the Festival del Caribe, from the recovery of the La Cueva restaurant.

He took me several times, one of them, to speak with the legendary musician and composer of Celia Cruz, Senén Suárez.

We had to say goodbye to Eligio García and the last time I spoke with Fiorillo was when Roberto Burgos died, whom I had seen a week before in Barranquilla.

The quartet was dying, now only I remain.

On Tuesday, May 30, I heard the news and turned to these memories.

When this column is published, at the beginning of June, I will be in Cartagena, the city we love, where we heard Sofronin live.

