My friend visits affected agricultural areas in Ouarzazate

On Saturday, Mohamed Seddiqi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, made a field visit to the territorial communities of Tilawat and Ait Zeinab, which belong to the Ouarzazate province and was affected by the ongoing September 8 earthquake, to determine the extent of the damage to agricultural activity, buildings and hydro-agricultural equipment, and to begin implementing A program to support affected farmers and revitalize the agricultural sector.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests explained, in a statement, that “the earthquake damage affected the territorial communities of the region at varying levels, and included residential homes, hydro-agricultural equipment, tracts, valuation units, livestock, shelters, and livestock barns.”

The communication added that at the level of the Onela Valley, specifically the Aska roundabout of the Tilawat territorial community, which is one of the territorial groups most affected by this natural disaster, the minister inspected the damage that included housing and irrigation canals.

Among the damages caused by the earthquake, the report referred to “part of the Aska roundabout waterwheel, which affected the irrigation of the most important crops,” noting that “in order to overcome the problem of supplying irrigation water, the Regional Office for Agricultural Investment in Ouarzazate was urgently placed at the disposal of irrigation water users.” Electric pumps to maintain the balance of fruit trees and meet the needs of seasonal crops, and it was an opportunity to learn about the most important crops, irrigation systems, and the most important constraints facing agricultural activity in the Onela Valley.”

At the level of Tikert roundabout in the Ait Zeinab territorial community, where damage was evident to residential homes, the Minister of Agriculture, Marine Fishing, Rural Development, Water and Forests examined the extent of the collapse of some housing in the roundabout.

After mentioning that “the work program includes two areas, the agricultural field and the forestry field,” the communication explained that “with regard to the agricultural field, and with regard to the first axis related to agricultural infrastructure, it is related to ensuring access and breaking the isolation of farms and agricultural lands through reclaiming and establishing rural agricultural paths, as well as protecting Agricultural lands are protected from erosion by building rock barriers, in addition to reclaiming small and medium irrigation circuits, reclaiming waterways, and creating and equipping water points.”

As for the second axis related to the agricultural economic infrastructure, the Ministry explained that “the matter mainly relates to rehabilitating, building and equipping valuation units and cooperative headquarters, rehabilitating and building slaughterhouses, rehabilitating weekly and local markets, as well as equipping and rehabilitating barns, stables and animal shelters.”

Regarding the third axis, the Ministry stated that “the matter is related to rebuilding agricultural capital and reviving animal chains through reconstructing livestock (distributing animals to those affected), distributing livestock feed, and implementing solidarity agriculture projects and other income-generating activities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

