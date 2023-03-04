Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday that he “feels” that his mission “has not finished”, during an ultra-conservative convention near the capital of the United States, in which he was acclaimed by the public.

“At this moment I thank God for my second life and also him for the mission of being President of the Republic for one term, but I feel, deep down, that this mission has not yet finished,” he said before a dedicated audience. who interrupted him several times with cheers and applause.

His second life began after the stabbing he suffered in 2018 and left him with sequelae for which he has had to undergo surgery six times and hospitalize a few others, one of them in Florida, in the southern United States, where he arrived in December, before the investiture of his successor, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Nicknamed the “Trump of the Tropics” for his similarities with former Republican US President Donald Trump, who will also speak this Saturday at the convention, Bolsonaro again questioned the results of the 2022 presidential elections, won by Lula by a narrow margin.

“I had much more support in 2022 than in 2018. I don’t know why the numbers showed the opposite,” repeated Bolsonaro, 67, who in February announced his intention to return “in the coming weeks” to his country, where the authorities Brazilian authorities are investigating whether or not he instigated the attacks on January 8 against the buildings of the three state powers.

That day thousands of his followers, dissatisfied with his defeat in the presidential elections, stormed the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court in Brasilia.

In a speech peppered with numerous references to God and the Bible, Bolsonaro reiterated that he believes he has done “a good job” and that he has always “defended freedom,” even during the pandemic when everyone was saying “science, science, science.”

“I did not force anyone to get vaccinated in Brazil,” he said about a decision for which he has been widely criticized.

As a conservative, he stated that he opposes “gender ideology” and that in his country private property “is threatened.”

He bragged about relaxing gun regulations and criticized the Lula government for revoking his decrees.

In the international arena, Bolsonaro assured at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that if he were in command there would be no Iranian ships docked in Brazil.

“If I were president, we wouldn’t have that problem now with Iranian ships,” he declared, referring to “Makran” and “Dena,” two Iranian ships under US Treasury Department sanctions since early February that obtained authorization from the Brazilian government to dock in Rio de Janeiro.

He also took pride in having been “the last president to recognize the elections two years ago in the United States” in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

“I remain faithful to our principles, to our motto, God, country, family and freedom,” he concluded.

