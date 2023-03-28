In an interview with the Austrian eXXpress, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh wondered why the German press “doesn’t go nuts” after Chancellor Scholz’s behavior, according to Hersh, who accuses the USA of being responsible for the Nord Stream attack and Olaf Scholz of covering it up.

The foreign policy officials in the Biden administration are “all studied people, but also very stupid people,” Hersh told dem eXXpresswho didn’t know what they were doing. Initially, the Ukraine war was “very popular” in the US, Hersh said, but “he (Biden) will not be re-elected or re-nominated.” The war is extremely expensive for the US, Hersh said, “and the public opinion turns against him.«

The US has 2 full combat brigades stationed in Poland and Romania, Hersh said, that’s 25,000 men, and more war supplies are arriving every week. “Why does he do this? Does he want war with Russia? Or does he want to pretend that this is all a NATO matter? Something’s up here and it’s not good.”

That’s why Hersh reports, he explained: To avert further escalation. ‘A lot of people don’t like what I do very much, my old employers don’t New York Times and Washington Postbut I get a lot of support from other people.«

President Biden has “a real problem,” according to Hersh. “He’s lying now” about the Nord Stream attack. “He ordered this attack. Everyone involved knows that,” says Hersh, who “knows a lot more than I can tell to protect my sources. He did it, knowingly.”

Biden told the Europeans in no uncertain terms, “If you don’t support me in Ukraine, I will make sure you don’t get Russian gas.”

According to Hersh, the German Chancellor’s trip to Washington in March 2023 was “a spectacle”: “Scholz came on board his plane without German reporters, without a state banquet, without a public press conference, he made up his mind for a short meeting with the President snuck house. I hope they at least gave him a decent hotel and not a shabby one Motel-6. He had about ten minutes with the President and then he flew back to Germany.”

It was a mystery to him “why the press in Germany didn’t go crazy after this action,” says Hersh. “Why are you handling him (Scholz) with kid gloves? He’s not a lap dog. He is the head of government of a beautiful country with an enormous industrial base.«

The world‘s largest chemical company, BASF, is now negotiating with China to move production there because it doesn’t have energy security in Germany, Hersh said. »What happens in autumn when it gets cold again? The German gas reserves are now all used up, prices are now rising again. In France, electricity now costs five times as much as it did a year ago. What happens there in summer when it gets hot? The air conditioners all run on natural gas.”

“My President did this to you Europeans and to the Germans,” Hersh said. ‘He will pay a high price politically for it. He will not be nominated again and he has only himself to blame for that. All he has left now is to lie and say it wasn’t me.”

The story of a private yacht that noisy Time and ARD was chartered from Rostock by a “pro-Ukrainian group” to blow up Nord Stream was “incredibly stupid,” according to Hersh. “It’s a crazy story with no sources.”

“We’d be a lot better off if 90 percent of the editors were fired,” Hersh said of his US colleagues. “You’re afraid to write anything critical of Joe Biden because you think it will help Republicans get back into the White House.”

Ukraine will not win the war, Hersh warned. “Biden has made it very difficult to have a relationship with Russia. Russia will win this war and get what they want, and then we will still be at loggerheads with them. It would be far better to be a trading partner. I’m afraid my President has made a terrible mistake. We are now on a very dangerous road.”

Seymour Hersh interviewed by Marc Friedrich: Who blew up Nord Stream?