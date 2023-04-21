A visit with emotions of admiration

With deep respect and admiration, SAYCO recently received the pleasant visit of the North Santanderean Maestro Olivo González Pedraza, a retired military man and singer-songwriter, who at the age of 90 embarked on the extraordinary adventure of writing his book “My Story… breaking latest news of War and Peace”, an exciting and detailed account of his life. There Don Olivio tells us about his childhood and family life and how he fled from the horror of the partisan struggle that Colombia was experiencing, and then his military exercise between war and peace. And of course, he also confesses to us how he began at the age of 80 in the art of singing and composing.



González says that this is the muse, she wakes up suddenly and brings out all the passion and artistic talent that she had kept there since very early. But he had to wait for his golden age for that artistic thorn to sprout with pure llanero folklore, and today he proudly shows the country a compact disc with 25 works of his own. young man had his first approaches to music through his father. He had a penchant for guitar melodies, but his parents were against him taking it as a career for his life.



His gift of people and his vocation for service inclined him towards military life, joining the National Army. There he served in arms and became military mayor in several towns in the country, and also served in the Ministry of National Defense. His other facet, entrepreneurship in the field, earned him the delivery by the Departmental Assembly of the “Luis Carlos Galán Order”, for his efforts as a farmer and businessman of the union, since he was a director of the National Association of Rice Growers. Among Don Olivio’s compositions, the following stand out: Reflexiones, Digna vejez, To my mother, Great Lord, Recovering the nest and The key to the plain, among many others, which have been honored and acclaimed by various musical personalities and culture. The Maestro joined SAYCO, a company of which he is very proud, on October 16, 2014, at the age of 81. SAYCO congratulates his partner, Maestro Olivo González Pedraza for this important achievement in his successful and prolific life, and invites all our followers to enjoy his music and the launch of his literary work “My story… breaking latest news of War and Peace”, which can be purchased through his social networks.



SAYCO Always supporting the creations of our Authors and Composers partners.

