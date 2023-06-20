My vitaminized verse – breaking latest news

my poems are simple

in the protected metric,

beautiful verses, matured

for ladies and children.

Fresh verses for Loja,

for young and old

that by way of advice

they are published and defoliated

See you pure and in front

without getting tired

nor to slander

dumbly or foolishly.

Verses ready, warm

with the perfect syllable,

with the correct metric

which to date are a milestone

large and small verses

with a message in his bowels,

straight verses without tricks

that demolishes big dreams.

My poems are varied

and easy to understand

in order to distract

to the “manes” stressed

don’t be mad mate

if you feel mentioned,

I apologize in advance

and in a non-severe tone.

There are moments in life

that in one way or another

we deviate from the norm

in fateful stampede

These decisive verses

they have earned great respect

… well, I don’t get involved in everything

if only they are rumors.

classic verse with rhyme

for all my readers

from many sectors

of this land that esteems me

These uplifting verses

at six in the morning

are the early syllables

for all passers-by.

A laugh, a smile

it is a remedy my countrymen

that heals us for good

and it makes us angry

I like this:

