My vitaminized verse – breaking latest news

my poems are simple
in the protected metric,
beautiful verses, matured
for ladies and children.
Fresh verses for Loja,
for young and old
that by way of advice
they are published and defoliated
See you pure and in front
without getting tired
nor to slander
dumbly or foolishly.
Verses ready, warm
with the perfect syllable,
with the correct metric
which to date are a milestone
large and small verses
with a message in his bowels,
straight verses without tricks
that demolishes big dreams.
My poems are varied
and easy to understand
in order to distract
to the “manes” stressed
don’t be mad mate
if you feel mentioned,
I apologize in advance
and in a non-severe tone.
There are moments in life
that in one way or another
we deviate from the norm
in fateful stampede
These decisive verses
they have earned great respect
… well, I don’t get involved in everything
if only they are rumors.
classic verse with rhyme
for all my readers
from many sectors
of this land that esteems me
These uplifting verses
at six in the morning
are the early syllables
for all passers-by.
A laugh, a smile
it is a remedy my countrymen
that heals us for good
and it makes us angry
I like this:
