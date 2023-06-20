Home » My vitaminized verse – breaking latest news
News

My vitaminized verse – breaking latest news

by admin
My vitaminized verse – breaking latest news

my poems are simple

in the protected metric,

beautiful verses, matured

for ladies and children.

Fresh verses for Loja,

for young and old

that by way of advice

they are published and defoliated

See you pure and in front

without getting tired

nor to slander

dumbly or foolishly.

Verses ready, warm

with the perfect syllable,

with the correct metric

which to date are a milestone

large and small verses

with a message in his bowels,

straight verses without tricks

that demolishes big dreams.

My poems are varied

and easy to understand

in order to distract

to the “manes” stressed

don’t be mad mate

if you feel mentioned,

I apologize in advance

and in a non-severe tone.

There are moments in life

that in one way or another

we deviate from the norm

in fateful stampede

These decisive verses

they have earned great respect

… well, I don’t get involved in everything

if only they are rumors.

classic verse with rhyme

for all my readers

from many sectors

of this land that esteems me

These uplifting verses

at six in the morning

are the early syllables

for all passers-by.

A laugh, a smile

it is a remedy my countrymen

that heals us for good

and it makes us angry

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  Pride, controversy in Cremona for a "blasphemous" image of the Madonna. Thousands at the parades in Pavia and Monza (waiting for Milan)

You may also like

Why is it so difficult to find the...

Three captured for theft of road maintenance materials...

Ethan Allen Day: Honoring a Pioneer and a...

65 dead and 10 missing: the search for...

How to avoid microsleep on the road?

Inntones Festival serves the finest jazz on the...

Finance Commission seeks to launch the Crecer Juntos...

The government’s labor reform is archived due to...

Cantourage: New partner from Canada

They capture alias ‘Tuerto’ while driving in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy