Myanmar’s Military Junta in Jeopardy: Rebel Forces on the Verge of Overthrow

Two Years After Seizing Power, Myanmar’s Military is on the Verge of Vulnerability

In a stunning turn of events, Myanmar’s military junta has suffered a major blow, losing control of most of its border areas with China to anti-government armed forces in Shan State. Three ethnic armed groups, with support from rebels seeking to overthrow the military government and reestablish democratic rule, orchestrated coordinated attacks that resulted in the seizure of dozens of government military positions, border checkpoints, and key trade routes with China.

This defeat is the most serious suffered by government forces since they seized power in February 2021. The army’s response with airstrikes and artillery shelling has forced thousands of civilians from their homes, but it was unable to mobilize reinforcements or regain lost territory. The commander of Shan State government forces and hundreds of other officers and soldiers are believed to be among the casualties.

What makes the attack significant is that the well-armed ethnic militia in Shan State is aligning itself and aligning its military operations with the wider rebel movement. China, which had previously been a restraining force, did not prevent the operation from advancing near its borders, perhaps due to frustration with the military junta’s inaction on the issue of fraud zones in Shan State.

This extraordinary defeat is a sign that the military junta is struggling against the growing strength of anti-government forces, including powerful ethnic armed groups that have been providing asylum, military training, and supplies to dissidents from across Myanmar. The recent events have also revealed the complexity of the ethnic conflict in Myanmar, where numerous armed factions with territorial interests have historically fought against each other and against government forces.

The defeat also has implications beyond Myanmar’s borders, as China has played a role in pressuring the military junta to crack down on fraud parks mainly run by Chinese criminal groups in Myanmar’s border areas. With the fraud parks generating billions of dollars in revenue, it is clear that this issue has led to strained relations between Myanmar’s military and Beijing.

The “Three Brothers Alliance,” comprised of the Kokang Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), and the Arakan Army, has now made clear that its ultimate goal is to overthrow the military government. The alliance’s successive victories have given new strength to the armed struggle of the Government of National Unity, and with the People’s Defense Forces seizing control of the regional capital, the military junta faces a significant challenge to its hold on power.

As tension continues to rise between ethnic armed groups and the military junta, the situation in Myanmar remains volatile, and the conflict shows no sign of abating. With the military junta weakened and the armed resistance growing stronger, the future of Myanmar hangs in the balance as the junta struggles to maintain control amidst growing opposition.

