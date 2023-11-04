Mycoplasma Pneumonia: Treatment Available at Nearest Community Hospitals

Mycoplasma pneumonia can be treated in the nearest community hospital, according to experts from Beijing Children’s Hospital of the National Children’s Medical Center. The Municipal Health Commission has released a list of relevant diagnosis and treatment institutions for the convenience of the public.

Mycoplasma pneumonia is a common respiratory infection caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae. Symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, wheezing, and difficulty breathing. Prompt medical attention is required if the child’s fever lasts for more than three days, the cough is persistent, the respiratory rate increases, or if there are other concerning symptoms such as cyanosis, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, convulsions, or poor energy.

The primary treatment for mycoplasma pneumonia is the use of macrolide antibiotics. It is important for parents to follow the guidance of professional doctors and not self-medicate their children with antibacterial drugs. The course of the disease typically lasts between 2 to 4 weeks, and early detection and treatment are crucial to prevent complications and sequelae.

Parents should be vigilant in identifying severe mycoplasma pneumonia in their children. Symptoms such as persistent high fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, hemoptysis, poor energy, convulsions, and frequent vomiting require immediate medical attention.

For mild cases of mycoplasma pneumonia, home care is recommended. This includes ensuring adequate rest and energy intake, maintaining water and electrolyte balance, and avoiding sending sick children to school. Correct use of antipyretic drugs and expectorants can help alleviate symptoms. It is also important to maintain good ventilation and cleanliness to prevent the spread of the infection.

Some community hospitals are equipped to treat mycoplasma pneumonia, relieving the burden on specialized hospitals. The Municipal Health Commission has provided a list of second- and third-level medical institutions that can provide children’s diagnosis and treatment services. Parents can choose a medical institution nearby based on their location and medical needs.

Overall, early detection, timely treatment, and proper care are essential in managing mycoplasma pneumonia and ensuring the well-being of affected children.

