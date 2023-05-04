Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk talks about Russian propaganda and methods of countering it

Private information companies created in Russia, aimed at discrediting Ukraine, achieved successful management, thanks to which “calls for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow” began to be heard more and more often in the countries of the European Union. Told about Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk, lieutenant general of the police, People’s Deputy from “Batkivshchyna” VO.

«in the war against Ukraine, Russia, having inherited Soviet methods, uses them in large numbers, in particular propaganda. The Russians see that they cannot succeed on the real battlefield, so they use informational attacks, including fakes. Sometimes adjusting similar facts, distorting, manipulating information. And they use for this not only their open sources, but also publications, which are sometimes specially created by Russian residents and agents of influence in Europe, which, unfortunately, there are. The Russians manage this successfully, and propaganda is a very important vector for them.”– explained the people’s deputy.

Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk is sure that the calls for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which are heard in the Western press, are the result of the effective work of Russia’s private information companies.

«In fact, some articles appeared in some European mass media, in particular highly authoritative ones, which say that “it is still necessary to sit down at the negotiating table, that Ukraine may not achieve the desired success during the counteroffensive.” That is, these are precisely such trends, and this is precisely the position of the Russian Federation“, he noted.

According to the People’s Deputy, the Ukrainian Cyber ​​Troops are effectively countering such information attacks from Russia.

«Cyber ​​forces repel attacks or work in advance when they receive operational information, and block certain information leaks. If we talk about the Center for Combating Disinformation, it seems to me that it is not always possible to give a positive assessment here, because if there are such omissions, we do not refine it, we do not work to get ahead of it. And to constantly go behind and refute is not always, in my opinion, an effective method, because the task of our enemies is to create a fake, and then you either refute it or do what you want with it“, – he said.

At the same time, the People’s Deputy believes that the activities of private military, intelligence, and information companies are not sufficiently developed in Ukraine.

«We see that we never managed to pass the bill that we considered in the Verkhovna Rada even before the war – about private detectives, who have been working in European society for a long time, and not only. The same applies to private military and information communities, military formations. They exist, but they are highly regulated by current legislation“, he added.

Mykhailo Tsimbalyuk emphasized that now it is even impossible to legalize formations at the level of public formations of united communities.

«Today there is no law, because we brought everything else under the Ministry of Defense and other military formations. During the war, this is all justified, because the creation of so-called private armies cannot be allowed. But life itself told us that we should develop such structures as local self-government. This is public safety, this is civil defense. And all that we are talking about is information policy“, he stated.

