Mysterious Death of Missing New York Man Under Investigation as Homicide

New York (EFE) – Authorities have discovered and identified the remains of 20-year-old Isaiah Henríquez, who had been reported missing in New York since April 8. This development has sparked a homicide investigation according to claims made by Henríquez’s family and friends, although the cause of death has not been confirmed by state police.

The skeletal remains were found last Thursday in a wooded area near the Southern State Parkway on Long Island after a driver alerted authorities. Two days later, the remains were positively identified as that of Henríquez.

Previously, it was reported that Henríquez, a resident of West Babylon, Suffolk County, was last seen leaving a house party on Brentwood Road. However, relatives of the young man indicated that he had been captured on surveillance footage getting out of a Lyft vehicle near the Poospatuk Indigenous Reserve in the Mastic, Suffolk community on the same night.

Henríquez’s mother, Diana, had spoken to her son just hours before he went missing. According to the family’s account to local media, he bid her farewell with the words, “Okay, ma, see you later.”

In the months following his disappearance, both the family and the Suffolk County Police had been conducting a search for Henríquez.

Details surrounding the circumstances leading to Henríquez’s death remain unclear. While the family and friends assert that foul play is involved, the state police are yet to determine the cause of death.

The discovery of these remains has left the community shocked and mourning the loss of a young life. As investigations proceed, they hope for justice and closure for Henríquez and his grieving loved ones.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in bringing justice to the tragic death of Isaiah Henríquez.

