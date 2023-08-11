Mysterious Unidentified Objects and Drone Encounters in Arizona Skies Raise Concerns

Unidentified Aerial Objects Spotted Over Arizona Military Training Skies

January 7, 2023

Arizona’s military training skies have become the stage for a series of peculiar events involving encounters with unidentified objects. Reports from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) indicate a surge in sightings of small unidentified objects, sometimes in groups of up to eight, flying at altitudes of up to 36,000 feet and speeds of up to Mach 0.75. Additionally, a drone recently collided with and damaged the deck of an F-16 Viper.

These incidents, documented over the past three years, have raised concerns among aviation authorities. While many reports describe the objects as drones, a significant number of them remain unidentified. In a bid to shed light on these mysterious encounters, journalist Marc Cecotti, along with Adam Kehoe, obtained partially redacted reports from the US Air Force Center for Security under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Through their research, the duo uncovered a pattern of unusual aerial encounters in the Southwest region of Arizona in 2021. They have since developed an interactive online tool that utilizes the FAA’s public database of drone incidents.

Arizona is home to several prominent military bases, including the Luke Air Force Base and the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Luke Air Force Base is a crucial training hub for F-35 and F-16 aviators, while Davis-Monthan Air Force Base accommodates squadrons with various aircraft, including the A-10 Warthog and EC-130H Compass Call.

The region also boasts multiple bases that serve as headquarters for the Arizona Air National Guard. One such base is the Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson. Approximately 140 miles southwest of Luke Air Force Base lies the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, which is essential for testing and training purposes and is home to F-35 squadrons. Furthermore, there are several training areas with limited air zones in close vicinity to Luke AFB and MCAS Yuma, including a significant stretch along the Mexico border such as the Barry M. Goldwater range. The state also features Military Operation Areas (MOA), referred to by the FAA as Special Use Airspace (SUA).

The increased attention on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) has sparked a growing demand for greater clarity on these occurrences from the US Congress. Allegations of cover-ups by David Grusch, a former intelligence official and Air Force veteran, have further amplified this demand.

Arizona has a history of UAP sightings and drone activities. In 2016, a police helicopter in Tucson encountered a mysterious drone, and in 2019, The War Zone exposed the presence of drones near the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant. There have also been reports of UAP encounters near the New Mexico border, not to mention the famous case of the Phoenix Lights in 1997.

While many reports of unidentified objects in Arizona’s skies could be attributed to commercial drones, there are notable instances documented by the FAA and the Air Force. Incidents involving military aircraft encountering sets of objects in the air, some at unusual altitudes for standard drones, pique particular interest. For example, on March 25, 2021, F-35 pilots near Casa Grande reported a “Large White UAS…at 24,000 feet.” UAS refers to unidentified unmanned aerial systems. Similarly, on March 1 of the same year, F-35s near Glendale sighted a “blue/green UAS at 36,000 feet.” It is essential to note that the FAA provides initial reports without divulging details of subsequent investigations. Furthermore, important conclusions from the Air Force documents remain undisclosed.

As these unidentified aerial encounters continue to perplex authorities and the public alike, the anticipation for a forthcoming document by the head of NASA on the possible existence of extraterrestrial life is mounting. The document is expected to offer new insights into the realm of UAP encounters and may shed light on the events occurring over Arizona’s military training skies.