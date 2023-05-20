Mythika breaks the ice at SND Arena eager for heavy metal

The Paraguayan heavy metal band Mythika, not only opened the day so that the public is not anxious while waiting for Rata Blanca, but also broke the thin ice between the paradigm that a national group is only a filler before an international event.

Devastating sound, precise riffs, melody, energy, good sound despite the acoustics of Arena SND, charisma on stage, were the ingredients that he knew how to capitalize on in the 30 minutes that Mythika had available to do what they like: heavy metal.

In the short period of time, they reviewed their achievements in a devastating and precise way, despite the fact that the mic was turned off, at least from where it was, I could not specify the reason, but the professionalism was noted and was highlighted by Julio Franco, who expressed to those present, who supported the attitude with applause, “that you should not stop playing, even if the sound does not work”, words more words less from the vocalist and guitarist.

Believe, the first track from his latest album Unholy Glory, a theme that transports through powerful sound, to the imagination of being located in specific passages of any part of our continent, during colonization.

With Thunder, a song from the movie of the same name, the adrenaline they had on stage spread throughout all sectors of the stadium and transmuted the heavy energy that was felt at that time in the venue, despite being under the lights on. that sometimes the groups that are called supports have to be considered, at least here in our country.

Mythika, through her songs, covered the history of warfare and the terrible situation faced by indigenous peoples under the Spanish yoke. And with Truenos, the narration of how adrenaline can lead to the extreme of wanting to have power, through victory, was heard on top of a racing vehicle.

The public applauded Mythika, both took the pleasure of breaking that fine line, in which all support cannot generate the synergy that the genre spreads in an event like last night’s.

And then Rata Blanca went up, and we will tell the story in another section.

In less than a year, Mythika played with three international bands of the genre

The vocalist and guitarist Julio Franco highlighted that in less than a year they opened for three international bands, the Argentinean Boaneges at the San Lorenzo municipal theater, with the virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen and last night with Rata Blanca, at Arena SND.

He stressed that this fact, in addition to thanking the producer, will make them present all the songs from the new album Unholy Glory for the month of July, in a show that will be announced soon.