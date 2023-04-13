Penis enlargement is a topic that generates a lot of curiosity and interest among men and their partners.

However, it is also a subject surrounded by myths and false expectations that can affect the self-esteem and sexual health of those who practice it or want it.

Here we are going to analyze some of the myths and truths about penis enlargement:

Mito: The size of the penis is the most important thing to satisfy a woman.

TRUE: The size of the penis is not the determining factor for female sexual pleasure.

According to a study conducted by the University of California in 2015, only 18% of women consider penis size very important to their sexual satisfaction, while 55% consider it somewhat important and 27% consider it little or not at all important.

In addition, the study revealed that women value more other aspects such as their partner’s trust, communication, affection and sexual skills.

Mito: The size of the penis can be increased with pills, creams or devices.

TRUE: There is no scientifically proven and safe method to permanently increase the size of the penis.

Is it recommended to use these products?

Products that are sold on the market as pills, creams or devices that promise to enlarge the penis are ineffective and may have unwanted side effects such as irritation, allergies, infections or injuries.

In addition, they can generate a psychological dependence and frustration by not obtaining the expected results.

Mito: The size of the penis can be increased with exercises or massage.

TRUE: The exercises or massages that are performed to enlarge the penis do not have scientific evidence to support them either.

They can cause damage to penile tissues such as bruises, scars, deformities, or erectile dysfunction.

In addition, they can cause a loss of sensitivity and pleasure in the sexual organ. The only exercises that can benefit sexual health are those that strengthen the pelvic floor, such as exercises that help improve erection and ejaculatory control.

Mito: The size of the penis can be increased with surgery.

TRUE: Penile enlargement surgery is an invasive and risky procedure that is only recommended in exceptional cases of micropenis (less than 7 cm in erection) or dysmorphophobia (psychological disorder that involves a distorted perception of one’s own body).

Is surgery recommended?

The surgery consists of cutting the suspensory ligament that joins the penis to the pubis, which allows a part of the penis that is inside the body to come out.

However, this method only manages to increase the length of the penis by 1 to 3 cm in a flaccid state, but not in an erect state. In addition, it can have complications such as infections, bleeding, loss of erection or shortening of the penis due to scar retraction.

Penis enlargement is a subject that must be approached with caution and responsibility.

There are no magic or miracle methods to increase the size of the penis safely and effectively.

The most important thing is to accept yourself as you are and enjoy sexuality with confidence and respect.

If you have any questions or concerns about this issue, it is best to consult a health professional who can guide and advise properly.

It may interest you: Penile prosthesis: solution for erectile dysfunction This type of intervention allows solving severe erectile dysfunction problems with up to 90% satisfaction in terms of rigidity and appearance. Read more

Comments