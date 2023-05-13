NAB was in touch with Imran Khan during detention: Babar Awan

Lawyer Babar Awan while talking about Imran Khan’s detention said on Saturday that he was in touch with Imran Khan during NAB detention.

He added that ‘When I spoke to him, Imran Khan said that I will not ask for any facility.’

Speaking to Arab News, Babar Awan said that Imran Khan was ‘kept in the dark’. Darkness means (they had) no television.’

According to Babar Awan, ‘Khan was different from the leaders of other political parties, who demanded facilities to make life comfortable in similar circumstances.’

When Arab News asked him if his statement showed that he was in contact with Khan during his detention, he replied after a short pause: ‘Yes, I live in this city, we There are ways to connect.’

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Imran Khan’s arrest in the court premises illegal, while the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted his two-week bail. The High Court also ordered that Imran Khan cannot be arrested before Monday under any circumstances.

Earlier on Friday, in an informal conversation with reporters at the High Court, Imran Khan said that the NAB officials had allowed him to use the landline to talk to his wife.

The question was raised after the audio leak of Imran Khan’s alleged phone call with Musrat Jamshed Cheema, which he allegedly made to instruct his party to challenge his arrest in the Supreme Court.

Babar Awan further said during the conversation that Imran Khan did not meet anyone in the powerful security establishment of the country while in custody.

He said that ‘the investigation was done exclusively by NAB.’ He added that there was nothing to ask, all the institutions that Imran Khan built, including Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Al Qadir University, were not his personal projects.

During the conversation, Babar Awan reiterated his position that all the above institutions had their own independent boards, and Imran Khan could not influence any institution nor make any appointment there, nor could he use their accumulated money. can

‘Not even a penny goes into their pockets.’

Imran Khan admitted to investing nearly $3 million in Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds in a private housing project in January, although he said the money was later repaid.

Asked if the PTI could be banned following the violent protests that followed the arrest of its leader, Babar Awan dismissed the idea.

He said that this is not the work of the government. This is the work of the Supreme Court and it is written in the Constitution.’

Babar Awan said that the Supreme Court is aware of its responsibilities and has already said that it wants to see Imran Khan in central politics.

When Babar Awan was asked whether he would cooperate with the authorities if former Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned for investigation into corruption allegations. So he said, ‘Now they should cooperate with my client.’

‘They say they cannot control (the people), they should enable Imran Khan to control the people. Don’t make more cases. There are already enough.’

When Babar Awan was asked about the party’s strategy for the elections in Punjab on May 14, taking into account the current situation, he said, ‘This bridge is yet to be crossed.’

Following Imran Khan’s arrest this week, violent protests broke out across the country, during which government buildings and public property, including the official residence of a top military general, were severely damaged.