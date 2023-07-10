NAB’s decision to arrest former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Lahore (Web Desk) There has been significant progress in the NAB investigation against former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, thanks to which NAB Lahore has decided to arrest him. Under the new ordinance, Usman Buzdar can be arrested during the inquiry.

NAB sources say that the new ordinance will be applied to Usman Buzdar, who did not appear for the 14th time despite being summoned. Usman Buzdar’s lawyer had pleaded that the former chief minister could not appear in NAB Lahore, which NAB rejected. NAB also refused to receive a reply from Usman Buzdar’s lawyer.

According to NAB sources, investigation is going on against Usman Buzdar regarding assets in excess of income, irregularity in appointment and transfer and contracts, wheat export case against Usman Buzdar is also under investigation.

