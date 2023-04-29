‘Nacha and Kenrry’ the police canines that make Neiva’s children happy

The Police Canines “Nacha and Kenrry” have become the protagonists of each event in which they participate, and it is that their show has managed to catch smiles from opita childhood.

With more than four years accompanying the Group of Carabineros and Canine Guides of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, Subintendents Carlos Arturo Castro and Manuel Cuellar Esquivel, along with their best canine friends, have managed to consolidate important social work in the region.

In a recent event in various schools in the city of Neiva, the Canine Guides shared some leisure time with the children, carrying out recreational activities and dances. “Nacha and Kenrry” demonstrated their skill in dog exercises, managing to catch hugs, caresses and smiles from all attendees.

In addition, during the activity, the importance of constant communication with children and adolescents was emphasized in order to promptly prevent situations that may violate their integrity.

On the other hand, within the framework of the celebration of Children’s Day, the Police carried out the campaign “Recreate yourself for Safety” in the city of Neiva. The Childhood and Adolescence Group, the Community Management Group and the Senior Civic Police joined forces to carry out preventive activities in different educational institutions in the city.

During the day, the boys and girls were able to enjoy moments of leisure and education, participating in recreational activities that included dances and games, seeking to promote the construction of values ​​and strengthen the relationship with the community.

The National Police seeks, through these initiatives, to get closer to the boys and girls of the city, share with them and build trust in the work they do. In addition, they emphasized the importance of not remaining silent in the face of any situation that may violate their integrity, inviting them to denounce them.