Nacional and Pereira await their rivals

The Group Phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023 came to an end this Thursday, with all the places secured in the groups and the confirmation of the 16 teams that are still on track in the tournament, to face each other in the Round of 16 with the aim of take one more step towards ‘Eternal Glory’.

The crosses that will start the next stage of the continental tournament will be announced next Wednesday, July 5, in the draw for the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

For Colombia, Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira secured their place, while Independiente Medellín will have to settle for playing the playoffs of the Copa Sudamericana.

Pereira qualified by drawing a goalless tie against Colo-Colo, who was relegated to third place and will have to play the South American playoffs.

Meanwhile, Atlético Nacional, who lost 1-0 at home to Patronato at the close of group H, had already secured their place in advance.

Atlético Nacional fell 1-0 at home to Patronato at the close of Group H. However, they had already secured their place in the round of 16./ PHOTO: @ClubPatronatoOf.

The Conmebol Competitions and Operations Directorate reported on the draw guidelines for the 2023 Copa Libertadores Round of 16, which will take place this Wednesday, July 5, virtually at the Conmebol headquarters, in the city of Luque, Paraguayan.

The teams ranked first and second in each group will play the round of 16 in round-trip matches, in eight brackets.

In order to determine the rivals of each key, two position tables will be formed: one among the eight classified first in their groups (1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 1E, 1F, 1G, 1H) who will occupy the bolillero 1 and the second among the eight classified in second place in their groups (positions 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H) who will occupy the bolillero 2.

Their location in each table will give them an order from 1 to 8 for the group winners and from 9 to 16 for the second, according to their performance in the group stage.

The teams with the best performance (lower numbering in the order from 1 to 16) will define their home matches.

From Bolillero 2 (teams located second in the groups) the 8 balls will be drawn that will make up the keys A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H.

Immediately after drawing each ball from bolillero 2, the balls with the teams that will complete the keys will be drawn from Bolillero 1 (teams placed first in the groups), thus defining the crosses for the Eighths.

The locality in the first match will correspond to the teams from Bolillero 2 (teams located in second place in the Group Phase).

In this phase, teams from the same country may face each other, as well as those that have already faced each other in the Group Phase of the competition.

For the following phases and up to and including the semifinals, the home in the matches will be subject to the numbering that each team has obtained in the order of location of the group phase. In each key, the teams with the lowest numbering define the second leg at home.

Bolillero 1 (first place of each group):

Palmeiras (BRA) – Group C

Olympia (PAR) – Group H

Racing (ARG) – Group A

Boca Juniors (ARG) – Group F

Athl. Paranaense (BRA) – Group G

Ind. Del Valle (ECU) – Group E

International (BRA) -Group B

Fluminense (BRA) – Group D

Bolillero 2 (second place in each group):

Bolívar (BOL) – Group C

Flamengo (BRA) – Group A

National (URU) – Group B

Argentinos Juniors (ARG) – Group E

Atlético Mineiro (BRA) – Group G

River Plate (ARG) – Grupo D

Atl. National (COL) – Group H

Department Pereira (COL) – Group F

SOUTH AMERICAN DRAW

As for the draw guidelines for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana 2023, Conmebol reported that the teams that finish in first place in the group stage and the winning teams of the ’round of 16 Playoffs’ will play the round of 16 in round-trip matches, in eight keys.

Independiente Medellín, the only Colombian alive in this tournament, will play the ‘Round of 16 Playoffs’ against San Lorenzo de Almagro from Argentina.

Independiente Medellín is the only Colombian alive in South America after being eliminated in the Libertadores./ Photo: @wbeimarlodice

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

